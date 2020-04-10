AAP Other sport

Pat Cummins ready for IPL silent treatment

By AAP Newswire

Pat Cummins. - AAP

1 of 1

Pat Cummins admits playing international cricket without a crowd proved a weird and relaxed experience, but Australia's spearhead is ready to embrace it and whatever else can help the sport resume.

Australia's two-Test series in Bangladesh, scheduled to start on June 11, was postponed on Thursday because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Australia's limited-overs tour of England in July is also at risk of being axed, while Cummins and other players are still waiting for an update on the Indian Premier League.

IPL organisers have already pushed the start of the tournament back to April 15 but a further delay, or cancellation, seems inevitable.

The prospect of playing the Twenty20 extravaganza, renowned for fanatical fans packing out stadiums as much as the lucrative contracts on offer to players, behind closed doors has also been floated.

"Whatever it takes to get cricket up and going and play these big events safely ... if that means no crowds for a little while, that's that and hopefully people can watch on TV," Cummins told the BBC's Stumped podcast.

"It'd be a totally different feel about it.

"When people ask me about what makes playing cricket in India different, the first thing is the crowd. They scream every single ball. Whether it's a dot ball, a six or a wicket - it's the same noise.

"That atmosphere is something that we love about playing in India ... but I've got no doubt it'll be a great event if it has to be played without crowds."

Cummins, who will miss out on a record-breaking IPL deal worth 155 million Indian rupees ($A3.2m) if the event is cancelled, suggested last week he is in a holding pattern and waiting to hear further updates.

That remains the case, with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) desperate to find alternative dates that could potentially work given the health crisis has essentially brought international travel to a halt.

Cummins featured in the trans-Tasman ODI that was played without spectators at a silent SCG in March, arrangements that may become the norm whenever matches are played again.

"It was really weird. I felt super relaxed. It didn't feel like an international match," he said.

"When you're on the field (normally), you actually feel a little bit separate because you can't communicate like you can if you're playing for your state or even grade cricket.

"Whereas that game, you could shout out to Josh Hazlewood at deep fine leg and have a conversation with him."

Latest articles

News

Shepparton girl marks end of cancer treatment

There was a sound of a different kind ringing out from Goulburn Valley Health’s children’s ward yesterday. Brave Shepparton girl Phoebe Wilson shook a ship’s bell with all her might, marking the end of 52 weeks of chemotherapy. Dad...

Tara Whitsed
News

Have a heart for the Good Friday Appeal

Born with half a heart, Charlee Norman-Linke is only three months old and has already had two major surgeries. Charlee’s family is from Euroa but her second home — the only one she has known — is the Royal Children’s Hospital in Melbourne.

Morgan Dyer
News

Campers headed out to their backyard

Under strict orders to stay home this long weekend, Greater Shepparton families are pitching tents in their backyards instead. Shepparton Boating Camping and Fishing store assistant manager Jacinta Fry said “quite a few people” had come into the...

Morgan Dyer

MOST POPULAR

Other sport

Spinner O’Keefe’s shock NSW contract loss

Former Test spinner Stephen O’Keefe has retired from first-class cricket after being overlooked for a NSW contract for next season.

AAP Newswire
Other sport

Surrey cancel contract of Aussie Neser

Surrey have cancelled a deal that was due to bring Australia international Michael Neser to the Oval for the first few months of the English season.

AAP Newswire
Other sport

No certainty for 2020 IPL and mega auction

The 2020 Indian Premier League remains in doubt because of the global health crisis, while plans for 2021’s lucrative ‘mega auction’ may also be affected.

AAP Newswire