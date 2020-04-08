AAP Other sport

Surrey cancel contract of Aussie Neser

By AAP Newswire

Michael Neser of Queensland. - AAP

Australian seamer Michael Neser has seen his contract with English county Surrey terminated as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

The 30-year-old Queenslander had been signed until the start of July at the Oval-based club after penning a deal in October.

But with County Championship fixtures cancelled until May 28 with uncertainty remaining over a return date, Neser's deal has now been cancelled.

Director of Cricket and former England captain Alec Stewart told Surrey's official website: "Given the testing times we find ourselves in, I would like to thank Michael Neser and his management company for their total understanding of the current situation and full agreement of this decision.

"The wider issues the sport is facing is paramount and it was refreshing to know Michael and his representatives are looking at the bigger picture in this sensible and responsible way."

