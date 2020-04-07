AAP Other sport

Poulton quits Stars to join Cricket NSW

By AAP Newswire

Leah Poulton - AAP

Cricket NSW is pressing on with a restructure of its high-performance department, having appointed Leah Poulton as head of female cricket.

Many organisations, sporting and otherwise, have enacted a hiring freeze given the current health crisis has created immense financial uncertainty.

Cricket NSW's resolve to fill some key positions, announced as part of a restructure in March that came after a six-month independent review, has not been shaken.

The return of Poulton, who won four Belinda Clark medals as NSW's best player during a decorated career, was confirmed on Tuesday.

The state governing body is also in the process of recruiting a head of cricket and head of male cricket, while it is also on the hunt for a men's batting coach after Mike Yardy opted to return to England for family reasons.

NSW were responsible for teams that won the Sheffield Shield and men's Big Bash League in 2019-20, while the Breakers were finalists.

Poulton resigned as national women's high-performance coach and coach of WBBL team Melbourne Stars to take up the job in Sydney.

The 36-year-old had joined the Stars in March.

"While it's not ideal to accept a position and move on so quickly, the head of female cricket role at Cricket NSW was too great an opportunity to pass up," Poulton said.

"I'd like to thank the Stars for everything over the past couple of months.

"Cricket NSW has been a big part of my life for the past 20 years. It feels great to be coming home."

