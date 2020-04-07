AAP Other sport

England cricket stretched during pandemic

By AAP Newswire

Jos Buttler - AAP

1 of 1

England could field two different teams on the same day at separate venues if the COVID-19 pandemic leads to a compressed home season, wicketkeeper-batsman Jos Buttler has said.

England have suspended professional cricket until at least May 28 due to the global health crisis, which also looms over their home series against West Indies, Pakistan, Australia and Ireland.

"I think I saw (limited-overs captain) Eoin Morgan say everything has to be looked at as a possibility," Buttler, 29, told British media.

"If it was logistically possible, I think you would get people wanting to watch.

"Is it an option? Could you put two games on the same day? Potentially you could, in different areas," said Buttler.

"It's right that it is being considered."

Asked which format he would pick if different formats were played concurrently, Buttler said, "I don't know, whichever one I got selected to play in."

The World Cup-winning player also saw some merit in the idea of playing in stadiums without fans present.

"We haven't watched any sport for a long time, and we know how big an impact TV revenue has on the game and how vital that is.

"I know it would be very strange playing competitive sport without a crowd ... but it would be nice for people who have been in isolation or lockdown for a long time to be able to see their heroes and role models back on the TV."

Australia is scheduled to play England in a T20 and one-day series starting July 4.

