Marsh among state cricket award winners

Much-respected veterans and rising stars have taken out state cricket awards around Australia, where the COVID-19 pandemic ensured celebrations were all reasonably low key.

Cricket Australia (CA) staged its night of nights in February, when David Warner's redemption and Ellyse Perry's domination resulted in them winning the Allan Border medal and Belinda Clark award respectively.

State associations were due to hold their end-of-summer award nights at the end of the domestic season, but for obvious reasons they were all cancelled.

Instead, former Test batsman Shaun Marsh and others received state gongs in isolation.

Marsh, having been crowned men's domestic player of the year at CA's awards night in February, made it back-to-back Laurie Sawle medals after a strong season for Western Australia.

"It's a huge honour to win this award again. Laurie Sawle is a really iconic figure in WA cricket, so to receive this award on behalf of Laurie and his family is a huge honour and I'm very humbled by it," Marsh said.

"It's some crazy times we're in at the moment.

"I wish and hope everyone out there is doing OK and I'm sure if we all stick together and keep doing the right things that we'll beat this thing soon."

Wes Agar, the promising fast bowler who claimed the Bradman young cricketer of the year award earlier this year, topped South Australia's count to win the Neil Dansie medal.

Daniel Hughes won his second Steve Waugh medal, having finished the leading run-scorer in the domestic one-day cup, then played a key role in NSW winning the Sheffield Shield.

Nic Maddinson, who was named joint Shield player of the year alongside NSW allrounder Moises Henriques, received Victoria's Bill Lawry medal.

Annabel Sutherland, the 18-year-old who was part of Australia's triumphant Twenty20 World Cup squad, took out Victoria's Sharon Tredrea award.

Retiring fast bowler Rene Farrell claimed the major NSW women's cricket award, while impressive one-day seasons from Tahlia McGrath (South Australia) and Nicole Bolton (Western Australia) were also recognised by their states.