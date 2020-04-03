NZ cricket tours in serious doubt

AAP Other sport

New Zealand Cricket says its national teams' mid-year tours are postponed or in serious doubt but the organisation says it has yet to suffer major financial pain from the coronavirus pandemic.

The Black Caps are scheduled to tour the Netherlands, Scotland, Ireland and West Indies in June and July but chief executive David White they were now "most unlikely".

There were also "obvious question marks" over the August tour of Bangladesh although it was too early to categorically rule it out, White said.

As expected the White Ferns' women's tour of Sri Lanka, scheduled to start later this month, has been postponed.

"Clearly, this situation is extremely disappointing for everyone involved in sport but, given the bigger picture, and the terrible toll COVID-19 is taking worldwide, we need to look after not only our own people but the greater community good," White said.

White admitted the organisation had been fortunate their money-making home summer had effectively finished at the time the pandemic descended, pushing the country into lockdown.

There had been no lay-offs or salary cuts, although NZC staff had agreed to exhaust their leave entitlements over the balance of the financial year ending July 31, with many switching to a four-day working week.

NZ Cricket was applying for the government wage subsidy, introduced to aid struggling businesses.

"We take our duty of care as an employer seriously and, at this juncture, want to avoid any changes to our employee headcount or remuneration levels," he said.

"Our current focus is very much on ensuring the future sustainability of cricket in New Zealand."

