England could meet Australia without fans

Australia could meet old cricket enemy England behind closed doors during July's tour of the UK.

With international sport either cancelled or postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic, host captain Eion Morgan says it could be the way forward to advance the game.

The coronavirus has led to the postponement of the country's domestic season until at least May 28 and the England and Wales Cricket Board is already preparing for a situation where internationals can take place this year without crowds.

Australia are among those countries visiting the UK this year, with three Twenty20s and three one-day internationals scheduled in July.

But while English grounds are used to bumper attendances for international fixtures, Morgan pointed out that is not the case everywhere so playing at empty stadiums would therefore not be too much of an adjustment for him.

"I've played county cricket for a long time and Test match cricket in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, and that's the exact same, I'd say," World Cup-winning captain Morgan said.

"From a very serious point of view, if medical experts advised us it was OK to play behind closed doors and it was on TV, I think that would be a huge step forward for the game."

The ECB has announced an emergency STG 61 million ($A124-million) stimulus package to keep counties and clubs afloat during the pandemic due to a fall in revenue during what should be English cricket's peak commercial months.

Centrally contracted England players will not be approached to take a pay cut but may discuss the option on a voluntary basis.

When asked if he would consider such a prospect if a request was specifically made to him, Morgan replied: "I'm extremely willing to help where I know it will make a difference.

"In the extremely uncertain times where no one seems to have any answers on the actual impact it will have on international cricket, English cricket, county cricket ... I'm open to absolutely everything."