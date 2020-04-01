AAP Other sport

Aussie cricketers mull new pay structure

By AAP Newswire

Australian Cricketers Association boss Alistair Nicholson - AAP

The Australian Cricketers' Association has informally proposed percentage-based pay deals to help Cricket Australia weather the coronavirus pandemic.

ACA chief executive Alistair Nicholson has reportedly made the offer given international lockdowns are threatening the upcoming Test series in Bangladesh and a limited-overs series in England.

It's believed CA are also concerned about the Twenty20 World Cup in Australia in October and November and the summer Test series against India.

Rather than earning a set retainer topped up with extras like match fees and performance bonuses, each player would be offered a fraction of the overall player payment pool offered by CA.

"The players have committed to the revenue-share model in good times and bad. The players will hold up their end of the bargain," Nicholson told the Sydney Morning Herald on Wednesday.

"We need further information from CA about its revenues and contingency planning, that we hope to receive when available. We know this is challenging but we are working through this together as part of our partnership model."

Australia Test captain Tim Paine said it was important cricketers pitched in to ensure the survival and health of the game, particularly in light of what has happened in other sports.

"If it comes to that I'm sure (pay cuts are) something that the players will look at but there's bigger issues going on at the moment around the world than how much our sportsmen are getting paid," Paine told the newspaper.

