Injury forces Wade to scrap County deal

A knee injury has forced Australian Test batsman Matthew Wade to abandon plans to join English county Somerset for the first half of the summer.

Wade was scheduled to be available for Somerset's first seven fixtures of the County Championship but Cricket Australia has advised the 32-year-old needs a sustained period of rest.

"It's a big blow. I was looking forward to the challenge of playing county cricket in England this summer, but after discussions with the Cricket Australia medical team regrettably, it became clear that I wouldn't be in a position to join Somerset," Wade said.

The former Test wicketkeeper has played in 32 Tests and was an ever-present as Australia retained the Ashes last summer, while the left-hander has also featured in 94 one-day internationals and 29 Twenty20s.

"Obviously this is disappointing news for Matthew, but injuries are part and parcel of the game," said Somerset director of cricket Andy Hurry.

It may well have been the case that Wade would have been surplus to requirements, anyway, as the coronavirus outbreak means a delayed start to the county season appears inevitable.

