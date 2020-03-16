AAP Other sport

Lynn’s smashes Lahore to PSL semi-final

By AAP Newswire

Lahore Qalandars batsman Chris Lynn - AAP

1 of 1

Australian Chris Lynn has smashed a 52-ball century to propel Lahore Qalandars to their maiden semi-final appearance in the Pakistan Super League with a thumping nine-wicket win over table toppers Multan Sultans in an empty Gaddafi Stadium.

The Australian bludgeoned eight sixes and a dozen boundaries against a second-string Multan bowling attack and finished unbeaten on 113 off 55 balls as Lahore breezed to 1-191 in 18.5 overs on Sunday.

"It's great to get triple figures. I love playing in the day, but it was important to get to that semi-finals after five years of trying," Lynn said.

"It was difficult (playing in an empty stadium) but you have to create your own energy when fielding."

Lahore finished the league stage in third place with 10 points and will now meet Karachi Kings in the second semi-final on Tuesday.

Lahore won three of their last four matches by chasing down targets of 180 runs-plus in a remarkable turnaround of form after losing three in a row at the start of the tournament.

Lahore have finished last in all four previous editions of the PSL since 2016.

Earlier, lefthanded batsman Khushdil Shah hit a belligerent 70 off just 29 balls and lifted Multan's total to 6-186.

Shaheen Afridi (2-23) and David Wiese (2-24) shared four wickets between them, but Khushdil cut loose in the last five overs against fast bowlers Haris Rauf, who conceded 50 runs in his three overs and Dilbar Hussain (0-37).

Lynn and Fakhar Zaman (57) blazed to a 100-run opening wicket stand off only 54 balls after Multan rested four frontline bowlers - Mohammad Irfan, Sohail Tanvir, Shahid Afridi and Imran Tahir - ahead of their last-four clash.

Usman Qadir had Fakhar stumped in the ninth over.

But Lynn continued to smash Multan bowlers with ease and raised the victory by hitting two successive sixes against fast bowler Ali Shafiq, who ended up with 0-40 off his 2.5 overs.

It was just the second defeat in the tournament for Multan as they finish the league stage on top with 14 points.

Karachi will take on Quetta Gladiators in the last PSL league game later on Sunday at Karachi. With 11 points already on the board Karachi are sure to finish second in the table. Multan will meet either Peshawar Zalmi or Quetta in the first semi-final.

Latest articles

News

Shepparton Festival kicks off at Dookie Quarry

Shepparton Festival kicked off with a bang on Saturday night at Dookie Quarry, where more than 600 people braved chilly conditions to witness a 150-strong choir sing in harmony. The choir was accompanied by Australian singer songwriter and Yort...

Spencer Fowler Steen
News

Plumbing apprentice awarded Bernie Moran Memorial Scholarship

Alertness, skilled, determined and knowledgeable is what makes Jordan Jenkins the type of apprentice any tradie boss wants on a worksite. The second-year plumbing apprentice was awarded the Bernie Moran Memorial Scholarship on Friday night by the...

James Bennett
News

‘Morning Light’ shines at GV Health

A collaboration between Kaiela Arts Shepparton, McKellars Picture Framing and Wall Art and Goulburn Valley Health has resulted in new artworks for the health service. The three watercolour pieces form the series Morning Light by local indigenous...

Tara Whitsed

MOST POPULAR

Other sport

Cricket doco confronting for Langer

The new documentary of the Australian team between the ball-tampering affair and last year’s Ashes gives a rare behind-the-scenes look at Justin Langer.

AAP Newswire
Other sport

Kane Richardson gets coronavirus all-clear

Australia fast bowler Kane Richardson has been cleared of coronavirus after missing the first ODI against New Zealand with a sore throat.

AAP Newswire
Other sport

Kiwi quick isolated with sore throat

New Zealand quick Lockie Ferguson has been quarantined away from his teammates and undergone tests after reporting a sore throat after playing Australia.

AAP Newswire