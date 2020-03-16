Lynn’s smashes Lahore to PSL semi-final

Australian Chris Lynn has smashed a 52-ball century to propel Lahore Qalandars to their maiden semi-final appearance in the Pakistan Super League with a thumping nine-wicket win over table toppers Multan Sultans in an empty Gaddafi Stadium.

The Australian bludgeoned eight sixes and a dozen boundaries against a second-string Multan bowling attack and finished unbeaten on 113 off 55 balls as Lahore breezed to 1-191 in 18.5 overs on Sunday.

"It's great to get triple figures. I love playing in the day, but it was important to get to that semi-finals after five years of trying," Lynn said.

"It was difficult (playing in an empty stadium) but you have to create your own energy when fielding."

Lahore finished the league stage in third place with 10 points and will now meet Karachi Kings in the second semi-final on Tuesday.

Lahore won three of their last four matches by chasing down targets of 180 runs-plus in a remarkable turnaround of form after losing three in a row at the start of the tournament.

Lahore have finished last in all four previous editions of the PSL since 2016.

Earlier, lefthanded batsman Khushdil Shah hit a belligerent 70 off just 29 balls and lifted Multan's total to 6-186.

Shaheen Afridi (2-23) and David Wiese (2-24) shared four wickets between them, but Khushdil cut loose in the last five overs against fast bowlers Haris Rauf, who conceded 50 runs in his three overs and Dilbar Hussain (0-37).

Lynn and Fakhar Zaman (57) blazed to a 100-run opening wicket stand off only 54 balls after Multan rested four frontline bowlers - Mohammad Irfan, Sohail Tanvir, Shahid Afridi and Imran Tahir - ahead of their last-four clash.

Usman Qadir had Fakhar stumped in the ninth over.

But Lynn continued to smash Multan bowlers with ease and raised the victory by hitting two successive sixes against fast bowler Ali Shafiq, who ended up with 0-40 off his 2.5 overs.

It was just the second defeat in the tournament for Multan as they finish the league stage on top with 14 points.

Karachi will take on Quetta Gladiators in the last PSL league game later on Sunday at Karachi. With 11 points already on the board Karachi are sure to finish second in the table. Multan will meet either Peshawar Zalmi or Quetta in the first semi-final.