Aust-NZ ODI series cancelled through virus

Australia's one-day series against New Zealand has been abandoned, with the Black Caps team rushed home due to coronavirus precautions.

The New Zealand government announced measures on Saturday that all incoming passengers would be subject to a 14-day quarantine, from midnight Sunday.

"A consequence of this is that we need to get our team back to New Zealand before the restriction is imposed, meaning it will not be able to participate in the two remaining Chappell-Hadlee fixtures," a New Zealand Cricket spokesman said.

"Arrangements are at this moment being made to fly the bulk of the squad home this evening."

The teams were meant to play three Twenty20s against each other in New Zealand, starting from March 24, but those matches have also been called off.

"NZC believes both these series can be replayed in their entirety at a later and more appropriate date," the spokesman said.

"NZC understands and supports the government's position. This is a time of unprecedented risk and peril, and the personal health and well-being of our players is paramount."

Australia defeated New Zealand in the first of three ODI games at the SCG on Friday by 71 runs, which was played in an empty stadium because of the global health pandemic.

