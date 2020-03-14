Warner and Finch among opening elite

Aaron Finch and David Warner have entered rare air as one of just eight opening partnerships to have piled on 10 or more century stands in one-day cricket.

Finch and Warner's 122 runs at the top in Australia's 71-run win over New Zealand on Friday was the 10th time they have notched up triple figures together.

In doing so, they became just the second Australian pair behind Adam Gilchrist and Matthew Hayden to reach the milestone, with their average opening stand now at 51.51.

Sourav Ganguly and Sachin Tendulkar have the record for the most with 22, while current Indian pair of Shikhar Dhawan amd Rohit Sharma are next best with 16.

A clutch of Warner and Finch's century stands have come in the past year, including three in a dominant World Cup campaign in Warner's return in England.

"I love batting with him," Finch said.

"It's about knowing each other's personalities in games more than anything else.

"I think the fact that we get along so well and spend so much time together away from the game helps as well."

Finch hit 60 in Friday night's series-opening win over the Black Caps, while Warner produced 67.

The pair's relationship has developed significantly since they first crossed paths in an under-15s national carnival in Bendigo as opposing batsmen almost 20 years ago.

"It's come a long way since then. We've had some dust ups as youngsters on the field," Finch said.

"He is someone who gives his all every time on the field, whether it's in a club team, IPL, Australia or NSW.

"It's a unique relationship, I think every relationship Davey has is unique. He doesn't do anything by halves, the Bull."

Neither of the duo were able to bat into the last 10 overs in Friday's victory, with FInch keen to see that happen in game two in Sydney on Sunday.

But he at least took solace from Marnus Labuschagne batting that deep into the innings, with the team's goal to have one of the top four still in at the end.

MOST CENTURY OPENING STANDS BY PARTNERS

Sourav Ganguly and Sachin Tendulkar (India): 21

Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma (India): 16

Adam Gilchrist and Matthew Hayden (Australia): 16

Gordon Greenidge and Desmond Haynes (West Indies): 15

Virender Sehwag and Sachin Tendulkar (India): 12

Hashim Amla and Quinton de Kock (South Africa): 111

Jonny Bairstow and Jason Roy (England): 11

Aaron Finch and David Warner (Australia) : 10