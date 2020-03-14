AAP Other sport

Kiwi quick isolated with sore throat

By AAP Newswire

New Zealand bowler Lockie Ferguson - AAP

1 of 1

New Zealand quick Lockie Ferguson has been placed into isolation after suffering a sore throat following Friday's one-day international against Australia.

Ferguson has undergone tests on the ailment following the 71-run loss, given his international travel from New Zealand in the past week.

It comes with the series played under the cloud of the coronavirus pandemic, with crowds banned from attending matches in a bid to limit its spread.

"In accordance with recommended health protocols, Lockie Ferguson has been placed in isolation at the team hotel for the next 24 hours after reporting a sore throat at the end of the first ODI," a New Zealand Cricket spokesman said.

"Once the test results are received and diagnosed, his return to the team can be determined."

Australian quick Kane Richardson missed the series opener at the SCG on Friday, after also suffering a mild sore throat.

The 29-year-old was also quarantined from his team sent for tests for coronavirus, but was cleared of the issue and returned to the ground late in the game.

