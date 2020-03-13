AAP Other sport

Labuschagne’s golden run continues at SCG

By AAP Newswire

Australia-New Zealand play at empty SCG. - AAP

1 of 1

Marnus Labuschagne's remarkably consistent home summer has continued in an unusual setting, with another half-century guiding Australia to 7-258 against New Zealand in the opening ODI.

Labuschagne made 56 at an empty SCG on Friday, a knock that only received acclaim from his teammates after the venue was closed off due to the coronavirus pandemic.

After a breakthrough Test schedule, the knock marked Labuschagne's eighth score of 50 or more in nine international innings at home this summer.

He was again busy, facing just 10 dot balls in his 52-ball knock as he regularly found ways to tick the strike over and find gaps in the field.

But it still wasn't enough to help Australia in the last 10 overs, as their late-innings problems continued.

They hit just two boundaries in the final 10 overs, and added just 64 in that period despite openers Aaron Finch and David Warner setting up what should have been a hard-hitting finish with a brisk stand worth 124-run.

Warner powered eight boundaries in his 67 from 88 balls, and didn't even realise he'd brought up his 50 when he pulled Ish Sodhi to square leg with no crowd present to applaud him.

However, he was visibly frustrated when he hit Lockie Ferguson to mid on, after mistiming a pull shot.

Finch, who would have been out twice had decisions not gone in his favour, was particularly aggressive, whacking two sixes in his 60 from 75 balls.

One six off legspinner Sodhi went deep into the vacant Bill O'Reilly Stand, leaving Ferguson to climb the fence to retrieve the ball.

"It's an unusual feeling out here," Finch admitted at the toss.

"When you turn up to the game and no-one is around it's unusual. But for us to play a game of cricket is nice still."

When the Australian captain was caught behind trying to drive spinner Mitchell Santner (2-34), the Black Caps managed to apply the brakes with Sodhi chipping away with 3-51.

Australia's decision to bat first followed revelations Kane Richardson had been ruled out with a mild sore throat and placed into quarantine given he had flown in from overseas in the past two weeks.

Cricket Australia medicos were confident the matter is only an infection and the quick will be able to return to the team shortly.

Latest articles

News

Crazy Hairy Day at Orrvale Primary as teacher shaves head for cancer cure

Googly eyes on hairbuns, unicorn-horn hair and heads looking like lizards. These were just some of the head-turning sights to see at Orrvale Primary School, as staff and students took part in the Leukemia Foundation’s Crazy Hair Day. The day...

Ed McLeish
News

Sheed calls for community action to help alleviate homelessness

Returning unused housing to the market could be a “start” towards reducing homelessness, according to State Member for Shepparton Suzanna Sheed. Ms Sheed said an ongoing investigation into homelessness by her office had revealed hundreds of...

James Bennett
News

Shepparton businesses positive despite “retail apocalypse”

Shepparton is showing the rest of Victoria retail shopping is not just alive and well – it is growing. Australia may be in the clutches of a ‘retail apocalypse’ but many Shepparton businesses not only remain positive, but several...

Charmayne Allison

MOST POPULAR

Other sport

World Cup reserve days ‘no-brainer’: Starc

Having watched nervously as Australia’s women waited for the rain to clear, Mitchell Starc has called for all World Cup knockout matches to have reserve days.

AAP Newswire
Other sport

NSW face uphill Shield battle v Tasmania

New South Wales are 3-105 at stumps on day two of their Sheffield Shield match against Tasmania at Bellerive Oval, an overall lead of just 30.

AAP Newswire
Other sport

Cricket doco confronting for Langer

The new documentary of the Australian team between the ball-tampering affair and last year’s Ashes gives a rare behind-the-scenes look at Justin Langer.

AAP Newswire