Injured Stokes out of Sri Lanka tour game

By AAP Newswire

Ben Stokes has been withdrawn from England's tour match in Sri Lanka due to an abdominal issue team management insists is unrelated to coronavirus concerns.

Stokes did not take up his usual place in the batting order on day one against a President's XI in Colombo on Friday, replaced by Ollie Pope at number five, and will now play no part in the fixture.

He has been replaced by leg-spinner Matt Parkinson.

"England allrounder Ben Stokes will not be at the ground today and is having abdominal investigations. Full reports are awaited from London. He will remain at the team hotel," said an England and Wales Cricket Board statement.

"To be clear, this is not a viral issue or linked to COVID-19."

England resume on 3-354 after Zak Crawley's century, with Joe Root 90 not out and Pope unbeaten on 84.

