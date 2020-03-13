AAP Other sport

Richardson quarantined with sore throat

By AAP Newswire

Kane Richardson - AAP

1 of 1

Kane Richardson has been quarantined from Australia's cricket squad and ruled out of Friday's ODI against New Zealand with a "mild sore throat".

Richardson reported the sore throat to cricket Australia's medical staff on Thursday.

Team doctors are confident the issue is not serious and only a normal throat infection, but he has been told to stay away from the squad given his recent return from South Africa.

The news came just an hour before Australia's clash with the Black Caps behind closed doors, with fans barred and the SCG's doors locked.

"Our medical staff are treating this as a typical throat infection," a Cricket Australia spokesman said.

"But we are following Australian Government protocols that require us to keep Kane away from other members of the squad and perform the appropriate tests given he has returned from international travel in the last 14 days.

"Once we receive the results of the tests and Kane recovers in the next few days we expect he will re-join the team.

"We will not be making further comment until something changes."

Latest articles

Soccer

Sydney FC to use rotation for crucial week

Sydney FC coach Steve Corica will implement rotation as the Sky Blues face three matches in seven days.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

Premier League convenes emergency meeting

The English Premier League will convene an emergency meeting on Friday with the escalation of the coronavirus.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

Man United thrash LASK in Europa League

Manchester United thrashed LASK 5-0 in their Europa League last 16 first-leg tie, but officials will meet later to decide the future of the competition.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

Other sport

World Cup reserve days ‘no-brainer’: Starc

Having watched nervously as Australia’s women waited for the rain to clear, Mitchell Starc has called for all World Cup knockout matches to have reserve days.

AAP Newswire
Other sport

NSW face uphill Shield battle v Tasmania

New South Wales are 3-105 at stumps on day two of their Sheffield Shield match against Tasmania at Bellerive Oval, an overall lead of just 30.

AAP Newswire
Other sport

Cricket doco confronting for Langer

The new documentary of the Australian team between the ball-tampering affair and last year’s Ashes gives a rare behind-the-scenes look at Justin Langer.

AAP Newswire