AAP Other sport

Finch tells Aussie bats to stand up

By AAP Newswire

Aaron Finch - AAP

1 of 1

Aaron Finch has told Australia's batsmen they need to build more match-winning totals as they attempt to end their ODI form slump against New Zealand.

The hosts will enter their final three games of the home summer on the back of five straight losses, after defeats on the road to South Africa and India.

Australia went at a run-rate of less than a run a ball in the last four of those games, as they found it tough going on the slower wickets in South Africa.

Another slow wicket is expected at the SCG for games on Friday and Sunday, given the matches are the latest in the summer played at the venue outside of a World Cup since 1983.

But Finch said Australia's top three of himself, David Warner and Steve Smith had to accept it was on them to pilot the hosts to bigger scores.

"At the end of the day it comes down to the top three," Finch said.

"As experienced players Dave, myself and Steve haven't got as many runs as we should have. That's where the buck stops.

"And probably (we need to take) that next step from 260 or 280 totals to getting match-winning totals on the board."

Finch is likely to stick with a similar team that played the majority of the series in South Africa for the two games in Sydney.

Mitch Marsh would therefore remain at No.6 and as the legitimate allrounder, with D'Arcy Short and Marnus Labuschagne chipping in overs as extra spinners.

Short showed signs of promise with the best series of his international career to date in the 3-0 loss to the Proteas, while Marsh is preferred ahead of Ashton Agar.

"I'm keen to give them as long as possible," Finch said.

"If you look at our last 20 games that middle order combination hasn't been very stable.

"The fact they haven't played a lot of cricket together in terms of batting partnerships and trying to know each other's games.

"So you give guys as long as you can while finding that balance of forming partnerships and strong relationships out in the middle."

Meanwhile New Zealand are toying with the idea of playing two spinners, with Mitchell Santner set to be thrown back into the lion's den after his horror Test summer in Australia.

The left-arm finger spinner took 1-250 across the first two Tests of the series before being dropped for Sydney, but captain Kane Williamson insisted there'd be no lingering issues.

"Mitch is one of the best white-ball spinners in the world," Williamson said.

"It's just about adjusting his game back to white-ball cricket. He is a large part of our team and bowling attack."

Latest articles

Sport

Shepparton swimming export makes waves overseas

Hitting the water more than 13 000 km from home, Shepparton’s Carter Swift has played a hand in Arizona State’s fourth-placed finish at the PAC-12 Men’s Swimming and Diving Conference in Seattle last week. The trip...

Liam Nash
Sport

Book on late Shepparton boxer Dwight Ritchie to be launched in earnest this weekend

A book on late Shepparton boxer Dwight Ritchie will be launched in earnest this weekend. Shepparton Boxing Gym will host a regional sparring day from 10 am at its Glenn St facility, with Marty Camilleri’s tribute to the Goulburn Valley...

Tyler Maher
Sport

PHOTOS | GV Suns pre-season friendly

The Goulburn Valley Suns have plenty of work to do ahead of the quickly-approaching National Premier League season. Ahead of what is expected to be a brutally tough season in NPL2, the region’s footballing power suffered defeat at the weekend...

Alex Mitchell

MOST POPULAR

Other sport

Aussie women reach T20 World Cup final

Australia beat South Africa by a rain-affected five runs in a dramatic women’s Twenty20 World Cup semi-final, setting up a date with India in the decider.

AAP Newswire
Other sport

World Cup reserve days ‘no-brainer’: Starc

Having watched nervously as Australia’s women waited for the rain to clear, Mitchell Starc has called for all World Cup knockout matches to have reserve days.

AAP Newswire
Other sport

Worrall, Mennie do damage for SA in Shield

Daniel Worrall and Joe Mennie have taken four wickets apiece as South Australia dismissed Victoria for 292 at stumps on day one in the Sheffield Shield.

AAP Newswire