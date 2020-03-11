AAP Other sport

Mooney latest Aussie to join The Hundred

Fresh from being named player of the tournament in Australia's triumphant Women's T20 World Cup campaign, Beth Mooney has linked up with the Welsh Fire for the inaugural edition of cricket's newest competition, The Hundred.

Mooney, who hit an unbeaten 78 in last Sunday's world cup final at the MCG against India, will link up with Australia coach Matthew Mott, captain Meg Lanning and teammate Jess Jonassen at the Fire.

The 26-year-old was a pivotal figure in Australia collecting a fifth T20 crown, leading the run charts with 259 at an average of 64.75 and strike-rate of 125.12.

The England and Wales Cricket Board has announced Mooney, plus fellow Australians Ashleigh Gardner and Nicola Carey, and South Africa allrounders Marizanne Kapp and Chloe Tryon, as the latest internationals to sign up for the event.

"I'm really excited to take part in the first season of The Hundred. It looks likes it is developing into a high-quality, world-class competition," Mooney said.

"As head coach, Matthew Mott is building a really strong side at Welsh Fire and I can't wait to get out there with my new team-mates."

Gardner, an ever-present as a top-order batter in Australia's march to glory in recent weeks, has become Birmingham Phoenix's second overseas signing, joining New Zealand's Sophie Devine.

Seam bowler Carey, another member of the triumphant Australia squad, will unite with compatriot Alyssa Healy at Northern Superchargers.

Kapp will join wife and Proteas captain Dane van Niekerk at Oval Invincibles while Tryon, another of the South Africa squad that reached the T20 World Cup semi-finals, is set for a stint at London Spirit.

