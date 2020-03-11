AAP Other sport

Lahore beat Peshawar for PSL win

By AAP Newswire

Lahore Qalandars batsman David Wiese. - AAP

1 of 1

David Wiese hit Carlos Brathwaite for a six off the penultimate ball to give Lahore Qalandars a win over Peshawar Zalmi for their third straight victory in the Pakistan Super League.

Needing five off the last two deliveries, South African Wiese carried Lahore to 5-189 and a five-wicket triumph at Gaddafi Stadium on Tuesday. The win lifted Lahore to third in the table with eight points from eight games.

Lahore lost their first three games in the tournament but have made a strong comeback with victories over defending champions Quetta Gladiators, Karachi Kings and 2017 champions Peshawar.

They still have two league games in hand - against Karachi on Thursday and the last match against Multan Sultans - and have a chance to make a maiden appearance in the PSL playoffs after finishing last in the previous four editions.

Peshawar, who earlier made 7-187 are still second with nine points, two points behind Multan.

Fakhar Zaman (63) and Australian Chris Lynn (59) both scored their first half centuries of this season's PSL and took their team to a commanding 1-146 in the 16th over before Brathwaite (3-28) snared three quick wickets and brought Peshawar back into the game.

Brathwaite ended the 96-run second-wicket stand when Yasir Shah took a smart diving catch while running from long-on and Fakhar gave a tame catch to Yasir in the next over of captain Wahab Riaz.

Brathwaite then removed Mohammad Hafeez (4) and Australian dangerman Ben Dunk (7) in the 18th over before Wiese secured the game in the last over.

Earlier, Pakistan Under-19 youngster Haider Ali (69) and the experienced Shoaib Malik (62) propelled Peshawar with gritty half centuries after Lahore won the toss and elected to field.

Englishman Tom Banton's woeful run with the bat continued as he was out for zero in Shaheen Afridi's first over.

Left-arm spinner Samit Patel (2-37) then dismissed Kamran Akmal (12) and Liam Livingstone (4) as Peshawar limped to 28-3 within the first four overs.

But Haider and Malik shared a resolute 116-run fourth-wicket stand off 72 balls to give Peshawar a decent total before Wiese dashed their hopes with a big hit off Brathwaite in the last over.

Latest articles

News

Sheed demands mother-baby unit for Shepparton

Shepparton must have a mother-baby unit to provide support for struggling parents and newborns, according to State Member for Shepparton Suzanna Sheed. She has called on Victorian Health Minister Jenny Mikakos to establish a mother-baby unit, saying...

Morgan Dyer
News

Shepparton man uninjured after van set alight with him inside

A man has escaped without injury after his van was set alight while he was inside it. Shepparton police were called to the incident at Princess Park in Shepparton, where the van was parked, about 9 pm on Saturday. Officers from Shepparton’s...

Liz Mellino
News

Thousands attend Kyabram Rodeo’s 75th anniversary

A record crowd turned out for Kybram Rodeo’s 75th annual event on Friday night, with people travelling from across Australia to watch the thrilling action at Kyabram Showgrounds.

John Lewis

MOST POPULAR

Other sport

Aussie women reach T20 World Cup final

Australia beat South Africa by a rain-affected five runs in a dramatic women’s Twenty20 World Cup semi-final, setting up a date with India in the decider.

AAP Newswire
Other sport

World Cup reserve days ‘no-brainer’: Starc

Having watched nervously as Australia’s women waited for the rain to clear, Mitchell Starc has called for all World Cup knockout matches to have reserve days.

AAP Newswire
Other sport

Worrall, Mennie do damage for SA in Shield

Daniel Worrall and Joe Mennie have taken four wickets apiece as South Australia dismissed Victoria for 292 at stumps on day one in the Sheffield Shield.

AAP Newswire