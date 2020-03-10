AAP Other sport

No Test scars for NZ in ODIs: Coach Stead

By AAP Newswire

Gary Stead

New Zealand insist they won't carry any mental scars from their Test thumping at the hands of Australia into this week's three-match one-day series.

The Black Caps have returned to Sydney for Friday's opener a far more confident team than the one that left two months ago, having since clean-swept India in an ODI and Test series.

Twelve members of their 15-man squad have returned from the 3-0 drubbing in December and January, and again arrive as a chance to upset Australia on home soil.

"There's been a lot of cricket since then," coach Stead told AAP.

"We played some pretty good cricket in that period of time and learned a lot after our period here.

"It's a different series, so there'll be different guys over here with us who weren't involved in the Test series as well.

"It's in the past now. All we can look forward to is what's in front of us with the ODIs and the T20s."

The sides have virtually swapped roles since the SCG Test, which completed Australia's perfect home summer in red-ball cricket.

Ross Taylor has been in superb white-ball form against India, as has Henry Nicholls.

Australia's arch-nemesis Neil Wagner does not play one-day cricket, but their medium-pacers regularly do the damage and helped take them to last year's World Cup final.

Australia meanwhile have lost 2-1 in India and 3-0 in South Africa in one-day cricket, as well as a 2-1 Twenty20 series victory over the Proteas.

But Stead maintained he did not see the hosts as vulnerable in Sydney.

"Australia are never vulnerable at home," he said.

"It's one of the toughest places to come and play in world cricket. Their reputation and record they have (stands out).

"They've come off being beaten in South Africa but a lot of teams struggle away from home. That's no different to us, that's going to be our biggest challenge."

