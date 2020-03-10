AAP Other sport

Fully-fit Black Caps talk up ODI prospects

By AAP Newswire

New Zealand bowler Kyle Jamieson - AAP

1 of 1

New Zealand's pace attack has been described as fit, fizzing and ready to make amends for the injury-riddled disaster the last time they toured Australia.

Bowling coach Shane Jurgensen could barely suppress his excitement at having all five of the Black Caps' premium strike force available for the one-day international series beginning in Sydney on Friday.

It's two months since they last crossed the Tasman, at that stage boasting a lofty world ranking and talking a good game before being humiliated 3-0 in the Test series.

It's a similar scenario in the 50-over format but Jurgensen is adamant there is no fallout from the Test drubbings - a series that was notable for New Zealand's extraordinary run of injuries and illness.

And this time there's barely a niggle in a full-strength Kiwi touring squad coming off home soil sweeps of India in ODIs (3-0) and Tests (2-0) .

Tim Southee and boom rookie Kyle Jamieson starred in both formats yet both could struggle to retain their places in Australia now that Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson and Matt Henry are fit again.

Jurgensen spoke highly of how the trio complemented each other during New Zealand's run to the World Cup final last July although he wouldn't say if they'd automatically start at the SCG on March 13.

"It's the first time in a little while we're actually going on a tour and we don't have any physical concerns about anyone really," Jurgensen told reporters.

"It's not like last time when we were potentially worried about a few bowlers before we went to Australia.

"We're all back together, they'll be pretty fizzed, I'd have thought. We've got a full World Cup squad on the bowling side for me."

Jurgensen said the three-match battle was a "very good opportunity" to post a first Kiwi series win on Australian soil in any format for 35 years.

He acknowledged the hosts would be tired because of the quick turnaround from the South African tour but said nothing would be taken for granted by a New Zealand side with a point to prove and the Chappell-Hadlee trophy to defend.

"There's no doubt it's a very determined group of guys who want to put in some great performances over the next couple of weeks," he said.

Latest articles

Sport

Fun run to create excitement in Numurkah once again

There will be plenty of excitement in Numurkah on Sunday as one of the community’s most anticipated events rolls around once again. The St Joseph’s Primary School Numurkah Fun Run is back for a 12th year, with more than 400 participants expected to...

Tyler Maher
Sport

Tatura out of FFA Cup

Tatura is out of the FFA Cup after a thrilling goal-fest against Hampton East Brighton in Saturday’s second-round tie in Shepparton. The Ibises never threw in the towel against their State League Three opponent, but could not stop it from creating...

Alex Mitchell
Sport

VACSAL tournament excites in Shepparton once again

The Victorian Aboriginal Community Services Association Ltd Baketball Classic returned to Shepparton Sports Stadium at the weekend. The tournament attracted teams from across the state to take part in festivities, with the atmosphere in and about...

Megan Fisher

MOST POPULAR

Other sport

Worrall, Mennie do damage for SA in Shield

Daniel Worrall and Joe Mennie have taken four wickets apiece as South Australia dismissed Victoria for 292 at stumps on day one in the Sheffield Shield.

AAP Newswire
Other sport

Aussie women reach T20 World Cup final

Australia beat South Africa by a rain-affected five runs in a dramatic women’s Twenty20 World Cup semi-final, setting up a date with India in the decider.

AAP Newswire
Other sport

World Cup reserve days ‘no-brainer’: Starc

Having watched nervously as Australia’s women waited for the rain to clear, Mitchell Starc has called for all World Cup knockout matches to have reserve days.

AAP Newswire