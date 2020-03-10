AAP Other sport

Sri Lanka pick Perera for England series

By AAP Newswire

Kusal Perera - AAP

Kusal Perera has returned to Sri Lanka's squad for their two-test series against England later this month despite carrying a finger injury that could rule him out of the first match.

The 29-year-old was left out of the Sri Lanka squad that beat Zimbabwe 1-0 in January.

Left-handed batsman Lahiru Thirimanne, who was in the squad for the Zimbabwe series but did not feature, was left out of the squad announced on Monday.

The 30-year-old made his last test appearance for his country against New Zealand in August last year.

All-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga was named as the 16th member of the squad but will be replaced before the first test because he has a hamstring injury.

Selectors also named three specialist spinners - Dilruwan Perera, Lasith Embudleniya and Lakshan Sandakan - alongside four specialist pace bowlers in Suranga Lakmal, Lahiru Kumara, Kasun Rajitha and Vishwa Fernando.

The first test against England starts in Galle on March 19, with the second test beginning in Colombo on March 27.

Sri Lanka squad for test series against England:

Dimuth Karunaratne (captain), Oshada Fernando, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal, Kusal Perera, Dhananjaya De Silva, Niroshan Dickwella (wicketkeeper), Dilruwan Perera, Lasith Embuldeniya, Lahiru Kumara, Vishwa Fernando, Kasun Rajitha, Lakshan Sandakan, Suranga Lakmal, Wanindu Hasaranga (injured, replacement to be named before first test)

