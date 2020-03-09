Whiteman gives WA hope of Shield miracle

AAP Other sport
Whiteman gives WA hope of Shield miracleBy AAP Newswire
A defiant century from opener Sam Whiteman has kept Western Australia's slender hopes alive in their crucial Sheffield Shield match against Queensland at the WACA.
The Warriors, who must avoid defeat to maintain an outside chance of reaching the Shield final, will go into Monday's final session of the match at 7-281, holding a lead of 62 runs.
The home side began the last day at 3-143, and their hopes seemed dashed after lurching to 6-162 while trying to pull in a first-innings deficit of 219.
However, Whiteman dug in to defy the in-form Queensland attack to hit 110 off 270 balls for his fourth first-class century.
Whiteman found an invaluable ally in 21-year-old rookie Aaron Hardie who remains unbeaten on 50.
Hardie chewed up 119 balls for his half-century, while Matthew Kelly is also at the crease on 11 not out.
It was a gruelling middle session for the Bulls' pace attack in warm Perth conditions.
After knocking over danger man Cameron Green (15), Josh Philippe (2) and Josh Inglis (0) in the first session, the Bulls managed only the wicket of Whiteman during the middle session.