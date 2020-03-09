Vics still alive after crushing Redbacks

Allrounder Will Sutherland picked up career best bowling figures to help defending Sheffield Shield champions Victoria keep their title defence alive with a thumping 182-run win over South Australia at Adelaide Oval on Monday.

The Vics streamrolled through the home side's batting to earn victory midway through the middle session on day four, ending South Australia's ambitions of a spot in the Shield decider ahead of next week's final round.

Resuming at their overnight 4-80, SA offered only modest resistance to be dismissed for 216.

After picking up three wickets late on day three, Sutherland returned to mow down the lower order and return figures of 6-67.

But it was Scott Boland (3-37) who claimed the key scalps on day four, knocking over Redbacks captain Travis Head (60) and Jake Lehmann (22) to leave the home side without any recognised batsman by the lunch break.

Wicketkeeper Harry Nielsen (40) and Chadd Sayers (25) merely delayed the inevitable with some runs down the order.

After sending Victoria in to bat, SA held their own on day one to dismiss Victoria for 292, but the visitors dominated the remainder of the contest.

It was a third win in succession for the Vics whose campaign seemed over at the mid-season break.

Victoria host Tasmania in their final match where they will be competing with Queensland for a spot in the Shield final alongside runaway leaders New South Wales.