Clarke blasts timing of ODI fixtures

Michael Clarke has slammed the timing of Australia's upcoming ODI series against New Zealand, saying he would be surprised if anyone turns up to the games.

The former Australia captain says the matches are merely token and can only be for money.

The Aussies will face the Black Caps at the SCG on Friday and Sunday, before the third and final match of the series at Blundstone Arena on March 20, which makes it the latest finish to an international season in Australia outside World Cups since 1979.

Australia coach Justin Langer has voiced his concern about the mental fatigue arising from a packed international schedule in recent days, after his team suffered a 3-0 loss to South Africa in Johannesburg in their ODI series.

Over the next six months, Australia have white-ball tours of New Zealand and England, a Test series in Bangladesh and home fixtures against the Black Caps, Zimbabwe and West Indies.

The Australian squad returns home from South Africa on Monday and have just days to prepare for NZ's visit.

Clarke says there are too many games of cricket and he can't see the benefit of this series.

"Absolute token games of cricket," he said on Big Sports Breakfast.

"To be honest, I can't believe it. I'm a cricket fan through and through, but whoever has made the decision to put these three ODIs on, it's footy season.

"Cricket season is finished. What a great way to finish it with the women winning the World Cup as well.

"I'll be very surprised if anybody turns up to watch those games.

"We're playing way too much. We don't need to. This can only be for money. I'm not even sure who's making money from it. TV rights, how many people are tuning in?"

