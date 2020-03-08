AAP Other sport

Snapshot of Twenty20 World Cup final

By AAP Newswire

Australia celebrate a wicket. - AAP

1 of 1

AUSTRALIA v INDIA, WOMEN'S TWENTY20 WORLD CUP FINAL:

Score: Australia 4-184 d India 99

Summary: It was Australia from ball one. India spinner Deepti Sharma bowled three full tosses to open the match, with Alyssa Healy and Beth Mooney punishing some wayward bowling and poor fielding. India had no answers as the pair pushed Australia to the highest total in a women's T20 World Cup final. It was a similar story in India's chase, with Australia putting the hammer down early and never relenting in the field.

Player of the moment: Healy. Mooney is unlucky because she finished with more runs, but her opening partner's destructive batting seriously wounded India. Several of Healy's five sixes in her knock of 75 from 39 balls would have cleared the rope on any ground in the world.

Key moment: India's teen batting star Shafali Verma put down Healy in the first over, with the Australian wicketkeeper making the visitors pay, smashing three sixes in a row during one dominant period.

Stat of the day: Healy's 30-ball 50 was the fastest in a T20 final, by a man or a woman.

Latest articles

Sport

D-grade cricket semi-finals

Invergordon and Kyabram will contest the SJ Perry Shield grand final next weekend after both posted strong semi-final wins on Saturday. Invergordon will be searching for its first club premiership since 2003-04, and will also be seeking redemption...

Alex Mitchell
Sport

GVBD | Weekend pennant preliminary finals across the grades

Shepparton Golf earned another shot at Tallygaroopna in a division two grand final after defeating Tatura on Saturday. Goulburn Valley Bowls Division weekend pennant preliminary finals heated up across the region, with the Golfers dominating Tatur...

Tyler Maher
Sport

No Miracle in the Mile for Shepparton-trained pacer

Shepparton trained pacer Lochinvar Art did not win the $1 million Miracle Mile at Menangle on Saturday night, but was mighty in defeat. The David Moran-trained and driven four-year-old had to be content with second place behind the favourite...

Shepparton News

MOST POPULAR

Other sport

Worrall, Mennie do damage for SA in Shield

Daniel Worrall and Joe Mennie have taken four wickets apiece as South Australia dismissed Victoria for 292 at stumps on day one in the Sheffield Shield.

AAP Newswire
Other sport

Aussie women reach T20 World Cup final

Australia beat South Africa by a rain-affected five runs in a dramatic women’s Twenty20 World Cup semi-final, setting up a date with India in the decider.

AAP Newswire
Other sport

World Cup reserve days ‘no-brainer’: Starc

Having watched nervously as Australia’s women waited for the rain to clear, Mitchell Starc has called for all World Cup knockout matches to have reserve days.

AAP Newswire