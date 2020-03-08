Snapshot of Twenty20 World Cup final

AUSTRALIA v INDIA, WOMEN'S TWENTY20 WORLD CUP FINAL:

Score: Australia 4-184 d India 99

Summary: It was Australia from ball one. India spinner Deepti Sharma bowled three full tosses to open the match, with Alyssa Healy and Beth Mooney punishing some wayward bowling and poor fielding. India had no answers as the pair pushed Australia to the highest total in a women's T20 World Cup final. It was a similar story in India's chase, with Australia putting the hammer down early and never relenting in the field.

Player of the moment: Healy. Mooney is unlucky because she finished with more runs, but her opening partner's destructive batting seriously wounded India. Several of Healy's five sixes in her knock of 75 from 39 balls would have cleared the rope on any ground in the world.

Key moment: India's teen batting star Shafali Verma put down Healy in the first over, with the Australian wicketkeeper making the visitors pay, smashing three sixes in a row during one dominant period.

Stat of the day: Healy's 30-ball 50 was the fastest in a T20 final, by a man or a woman.