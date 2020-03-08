AAP Other sport

WA on back foot as Qld flourish in Shield

By AAP Newswire

Queensland have piled on the runs on day three to set up a potentially match-winning first innings lead against Western Australia at the WACA.

The visitors were finally dismissed for 496 midway through the middle session for a mammoth first-innings' lead of 219.

In reply WA, who were all out for 277 in their first innings, reached 0-44 off just 11 overs.

Jack Wildermuth cracked a rapid-fire half century for a Queensland side who can put one hand on a spot in the Shield final with victory.

Resuming at their overnight 4-301, the second-placed Bulls reached 6-425 at lunch before accelerating late in their innings.

Wildermuth hit 10 boundaries in a 115-ball innings before he was dismissed for 80 by rookie Josh Nicholas (2-112).

Jimmy Peirson chipped in with a polished 39, and fast bowler Michael Neser swung the bat for a quickfire 37.

Matthew Kelly was the best of the WA attack returning 5-85 off 31.2 overs.

Latest articles

Sport

D-grade cricket semi-finals

Invergordon and Kyabram will contest the SJ Perry Shield grand final next weekend after both posted strong semi-final wins on Saturday. Invergordon will be searching for its first club premiership since 2003-04, and will also be seeking redemption...

Alex Mitchell
Sport

GVBD | Weekend pennant preliminary finals across the grades

Shepparton Golf earned another shot at Tallygaroopna in a division two grand final after defeating Tatura on Saturday. Goulburn Valley Bowls Division weekend pennant preliminary finals heated up across the region, with the Golfers dominating Tatur...

Tyler Maher
Sport

No Miracle in the Mile for Shepparton-trained pacer

Shepparton trained pacer Lochinvar Art did not win the $1 million Miracle Mile at Menangle on Saturday night, but was mighty in defeat. The David Moran-trained and driven four-year-old had to be content with second place behind the favourite...

Shepparton News

MOST POPULAR

Other sport

Worrall, Mennie do damage for SA in Shield

Daniel Worrall and Joe Mennie have taken four wickets apiece as South Australia dismissed Victoria for 292 at stumps on day one in the Sheffield Shield.

AAP Newswire
Other sport

Aussie women reach T20 World Cup final

Australia beat South Africa by a rain-affected five runs in a dramatic women’s Twenty20 World Cup semi-final, setting up a date with India in the decider.

AAP Newswire
Other sport

World Cup reserve days ‘no-brainer’: Starc

Having watched nervously as Australia’s women waited for the rain to clear, Mitchell Starc has called for all World Cup knockout matches to have reserve days.

AAP Newswire