WA on back foot as Qld flourish in Shield

WA on back foot as Qld flourish in ShieldBy AAP Newswire
Queensland have piled on the runs on day three to set up a potentially match-winning first innings lead against Western Australia at the WACA.
The visitors were finally dismissed for 496 midway through the middle session for a mammoth first-innings' lead of 219.
In reply WA, who were all out for 277 in their first innings, reached 0-44 off just 11 overs.
Jack Wildermuth cracked a rapid-fire half century for a Queensland side who can put one hand on a spot in the Shield final with victory.
Resuming at their overnight 4-301, the second-placed Bulls reached 6-425 at lunch before accelerating late in their innings.
Wildermuth hit 10 boundaries in a 115-ball innings before he was dismissed for 80 by rookie Josh Nicholas (2-112).
Jimmy Peirson chipped in with a polished 39, and fast bowler Michael Neser swung the bat for a quickfire 37.
Matthew Kelly was the best of the WA attack returning 5-85 off 31.2 overs.