Aust batting first in T20 World Cup final

Aust batting first in T20 World Cup finalBy AAP Newswire
Australia will bat first in the women's Twenty20 World Cup final against India at the MCG after captain Meg Lanning won the toss.
They have opted against making any changes to the team that edged South Africa by five runs in Thursday's thrilling semi-final at the SCG.
The hosts are looking to defend the title they won in the Caribbean in 2018 and claim their fifth overall.
India, playing in their first T20 World Cup decider, are undefeated in the tournament after beating Australia by 17 runs in their group stage clash.
Captain Harmanpreet Kaur will also lead an unchanged team, with India having not played for more than a week after their semi-final against England was washed out.
Fans are packing into the ground as organisers hope to break the world record attendance at a women's sporting match.
Australia have dominated T20 World Cups, winning four of the past five tournaments, and enter the match as favourites.
AUSTRALIA: Alyssa Healy (wk), Beth Mooney, Meg Lanning (c), Rachael Haynes, Ashleigh Gardner, Sophie Molineux, Nicola Carey, Jess Jonassen, Georgia Wareham, Delissa Kimmince, Megan Schutt.
INDIA: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Veda Krishnamurthy, Deepti Sharma, Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav, Poonam Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad.