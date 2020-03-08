Vics top-order flattens Redbacks

A half-century from Travis Dean has lifted Victoria to a near-unbeatable position against South Australia early on day three of their penultimate-round Sheffield Shield match at Adelaide Oval.

Victoria advanced from their overnight 1-55 to reach 1-149 at lunch, for a lead of 227 runs.

With plenty of time left to force a result, the Vics batted with few risks in the morning session on Sunday.

Opener Dean led the way hitting 13 boundaries to be unbeaten on 86 in a 183-ball knock.

No.3 Nic Maddinson batted with uncharacteristic caution to be 21 not out off 80 balls as the pair shared an unbroken stand of 96.

Marcus Harris is the only wicket to fall in the innings with the opener dismissed lbw late on Saturday to Wes Agar for 33.

SA conceded a 78-run deficit on the first innings in a match they have to win to keep their Shield final hopes alive.

Defending champions Victoria are chasing a third win on the trot after failing to win any of their first six matches this season.

In pursuit of second-placed Queensland, the Vics can potentially move into second with a win in Adelaide.