Quicks put Tasmania in Shield box seat

By AAP Newswire

Tasmania bowler Game Bell

Tasmania have run through NSW's middle order early on day three to take a stranglehold of their Sheffield Shield clash in Hobart.

The top-of-the-table Blues are 7-181 in their second innings at lunch on Sunday, an overall lead of 106 runs.

The Tigers' quicks struck four blows in the morning session with tearaway Nathan Ellis (2-46) ending a counter-attacking 35 from Sean Abbott on the stroke of the break.

After resuming at 3-105, NSW lost Daniel Solway for 41 when he was caught behind driving Sam Rainbird.

The Blues dropped anchor but suffered further pain with Matthew Gilkes (15) chopping on a short ball from Gabe Bell.

Youngster Lawrence Neil-Smith (2-17 from eight overs) then trapped the experienced Peter Nevill lbw for nine, to go with his wicket of Daniel Hughes on day two.

Allrounder Jack Edwards was given a life before scoring when Beau Webster put down a simple catch at second slip off Rainbird and remains unbeaten on 15.

The Blues hold a 16-point lead over Queensland at the top of the Shield ladder, while Tasmania are last.

