AAP Other sport

Labuschagne ton, Aussies swept in ODIs

By AAP Newswire

Marnus Labuschagne - AAP

1 of 1

Hometown hero Marnus Labuschagne's maiden one-day international century hasn't spared a lacklustre Australia from a 3-0 series whitewash in South Africa.

Cheered on by upwards of 50 family members, South Africa-born Labuschagne scored a run-a-ball 108 as Australia posted 7-254 in Potchefstroom on Saturday.

But the Proteas were in cruise control for most of their chase before reaching their target with 27 balls to spare and claiming a six-wicket victory.

Jon-Jon Smuts (84) top-scored for the hosts at Senwes Park and Heinrich Klaasen (68 not out) posted this third score above 50 for the series.

Josh Hazlewood (2-37) was the pick of Australia's bowlers.

It never looked like being a defendable total for an Australian attack missing Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins, the latter rested and Starc having flown home early to support wife Alyssa Healy in the women's T20 World Cup final.

Labuschagne's emotional century at least provided a feel-good moment for Australia, who face a tight turnaround to a home ODI series against New Zealand and T20 fixtures across the Tasman.

Labuschagne grew up in Klerksdorp, some 40 minutes away from Potchefstroom, and didn't move to Australia until just before his 10th birthday.

Relatives from his mother's side of the family had driven five hours to see him make a golden duck in the previous match in Bloemfontein.

But it was a different story in Potchefstroom for the Labuschagne clan, who rose to their feet in jubilation along with plenty of Proteas supporters when he reached triple figures.

"It was amazing, I can't really describe it any other way," Labuschagne said.

"I think I carried on like a bit of a goose but it was amazing. To have 50 of my family members up there from all around South Africa, it was just really special."

Jhye Richardson, summoned for his first game of the tour, chipped in with 24 not out in a 64-run seventh-wicket partnership.

D'Arcy Short (36) and Mitch Marsh (32) also contributed, the latter run out when Labuschagne chased an ill-judged single.

But Australia's big guns failed to fire, crumbling to 3-55 after being sent into bat.

Aaron Finch's men won't depart empty-handed, having tuned up for hosting the T20 World Cup later this year by winning the preceding 20-over series.

But while the next 50-over World Cup isn't until 2023, Australia have a lot of work to do in the format after being swept by a depleted Proteas outfit missing Faf du Plessis, Kagiso Rabada, Rassie van der Dussen and Temba Bavuma.

South Africa also rested Lungi Ngidi after his match-winning six wickets in Bloemfontein.

Latest articles

News

Sheep numbers increase

Numbers increased at the fortnightly Deniliquin Sheep Sale on Tuesday, off the back of strong prices with another good offering of grain fed lambs available to processors. The quality was mixed with some sheep and lambs showing signs of the...

Deniliquin Pastoral Times
News

Cathcart scholarship winner

Deniliquin’s Alexandra Morona has been announced as the recipient of the SunRice Jan Cathcart Scholarship. Miss Morona grew up on her family’s local rice farm. The $30,000 scholarship will support Miss Morona’s studies during her third year of...

Deniliquin Pastoral Times
News

Rice industry awards launched at field day

The 2020 Rice Industry Awards were officially launched yesterday at the Industry Field Day, held in Yanco. Following the success of the inaugural 2019 Rice Industry Awards, the 2020 awards are set to showcase the best in the business and highlight...

Deniliquin Pastoral Times

MOST POPULAR

Other sport

Aussie women reach T20 World Cup final

Australia beat South Africa by a rain-affected five runs in a dramatic women’s Twenty20 World Cup semi-final, setting up a date with India in the decider.

AAP Newswire
Other sport

World Cup reserve days ‘no-brainer’: Starc

Having watched nervously as Australia’s women waited for the rain to clear, Mitchell Starc has called for all World Cup knockout matches to have reserve days.

AAP Newswire
Other sport

Worrall, Mennie do damage for SA in Shield

Daniel Worrall and Joe Mennie have taken four wickets apiece as South Australia dismissed Victoria for 292 at stumps on day one in the Sheffield Shield.

AAP Newswire