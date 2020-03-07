AAP Other sport

Indian teen star ready for T20 WCup final

By AAP Newswire

Indian teenage opener Shafali Verma - AAP

1 of 1

Aged just 16, Indian opener Shafali Verma is ready to blast India towards their maiden Twenty20 World Cup final victory.

Her captain Harmanpreet Kaur has declared Verma up for the challenge of performing in front an expected crowd up to 90,000 fans at the MCG.

The teen sensation's 161 runs is the fourth-most by anyone this tournament.

Her explosive, yet consistent, style has allowed India to get off to a flyer during their four wins.

Verma was in tremendous form during February's Tri-Series, with a typical blazing innings setting up India to pull off the the third-highest successful chase in WT20I history against Australia.

Kaur is confident Verma won't be overawed by the occasion of a final.

"(Verma) is very excited. She is someone who has always enjoyed playing cricket," Kaur said.

"That was what she has done in the league games and I am sure she will have a great time and she will get the all the runs that we are expecting from her."

She is just one many talented youngsters in the Indian top-six, which could set them up for years of success no matter the result of the decider.

Verma's opening partner Smriti Mandhana is 23, while Jemimah Rodrigues is just 19 and Deepti Sharma, 22.

It won't only be the youthful batters that Australia will have to contend with.

Legspinner Poonam Yadav caused nightmares for Australia in their opening group game, running through the top-order with a matchwinning 4-19 in Sydney.

Latest articles

Golf

Leishman, McIlroy in mix at Palmer event

Former winner Marc Leishman sits just three shots off the pace after 36 holes at the US PGA Tour’s Arnold Palmer Invitational in Florida.

AAP Newswire
Golf

Injured Tiger Woods to skip Players Champs

Tiger Woods will not contest the Players Championships next week due to a back injury that casts doubt over his title defence at Augusta National next month.

AAP Newswire
Golf

Jason Day withdraws from Palmer event

Just five weeks out from the Masters, Jason Day has withdrawn from the Arnold Palmer Invitational with a back injury.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

Other sport

World Cup reserve days ‘no-brainer’: Starc

Having watched nervously as Australia’s women waited for the rain to clear, Mitchell Starc has called for all World Cup knockout matches to have reserve days.

AAP Newswire
Other sport

Worrall, Mennie do damage for SA in Shield

Daniel Worrall and Joe Mennie have taken four wickets apiece as South Australia dismissed Victoria for 292 at stumps on day one in the Sheffield Shield.

AAP Newswire
Other sport

Hard-hitting T20 Aussies hope for no rain

Australia are taking confidence from the SCG’s Big Bash final drainage and their hard-hitting top-order if rain disrupts the Twenty20 World Cup semi-final.

AAP Newswire