Indian teen star ready for T20 WCup final

Aged just 16, Indian opener Shafali Verma is ready to blast India towards their maiden Twenty20 World Cup final victory.

Her captain Harmanpreet Kaur has declared Verma up for the challenge of performing in front an expected crowd up to 90,000 fans at the MCG.

The teen sensation's 161 runs is the fourth-most by anyone this tournament.

Her explosive, yet consistent, style has allowed India to get off to a flyer during their four wins.

Verma was in tremendous form during February's Tri-Series, with a typical blazing innings setting up India to pull off the the third-highest successful chase in WT20I history against Australia.

Kaur is confident Verma won't be overawed by the occasion of a final.

"(Verma) is very excited. She is someone who has always enjoyed playing cricket," Kaur said.

"That was what she has done in the league games and I am sure she will have a great time and she will get the all the runs that we are expecting from her."

She is just one many talented youngsters in the Indian top-six, which could set them up for years of success no matter the result of the decider.

Verma's opening partner Smriti Mandhana is 23, while Jemimah Rodrigues is just 19 and Deepti Sharma, 22.

It won't only be the youthful batters that Australia will have to contend with.

Legspinner Poonam Yadav caused nightmares for Australia in their opening group game, running through the top-order with a matchwinning 4-19 in Sydney.