Ellyse Perry faces surgery on hamstring

By AAP Newswire

Australian training session - AAP

Australian superstar Ellyse Perry will have surgery on her torn hamstring and miss up to six months of cricket.

Not only does the allrounder have to deal with missing Sunday's record-breaking Twenty20 World Cup final, but she's unlikely to play again until late this year.

The 29-year-old bravely lined up in Australia's final group game against New Zealand on Monday despite carrying a hip injury.

While attempting a diving throw in the field against the White Ferns at the Junction Oval, Perry tore her hamstring off the bone.

She has remained with the Australian team as they prepare to face India at the MCG and will have surgery next week.

"I've had the most incredible run; I've been very fortunate with injury for a long period of time," Perry said.

"First and foremost, (the final) is the most-important thing and what it presents for the group and for the sport.

"On a personal note, it's a challenge, but I'm sort of looking forward to it in a roundabout way.

"I wish it wasn't the case but, at the same time, I'm sure there's lots of things I can take from it and learn from it as well."

Up until Thursday's thrilling semi-final win against South Africa, Perry had played in every T20 World Cup game for Australia since the first edition of the tournament in 2009.

Perry and fast bowler Tayla Vlaeminck, ruled out with injury before the World Cup, have been in the thoughts of teammates.

When training on Saturday at the MCG, the Australian squad had Perry and Vlaeminck's names and numbers printed on their tops.

The reigning Belinda Clark Award winner was part of a media opportunity with American pop star Katy Perry, who will perform before and after the final.

