Ticket sales booming for T20 WCup final

Tickets sales for Sunday's Twenty20 World Cup final have soared past 75,000, boosting hopes the world record for the biggest crowd at women's sporting event will be broken.

More than two years out, organisers were ambitiously targeting the MCG decider to create history.

The game will smash the previous highest crowd at a stand-alone women's match in Australia, comfortably topping the 53,034 people who watched last year's AFLW grand final.

But organisers are desperate to beat the world record crowd for a women's sporting fixture which came at the 1999 soccer World Cup final when 90,185 people turned out.

With Australia securing their spot in a home final against major drawcards India, it has given promoters a dream game and a crowd of more than 90,000 being a genuine reality.

There is also the added interest of American pop star Katy Perry performing before and after the match.

On Saturday, the ICC released standing-room tickets for the 100,024-capacity stadium.

"We've spoken as a group about the crowd and really embracing that," Australian captain Meg Lanning said.

"It is going to be a different game; we haven't played in front of a crowd this big before.

"We need to make sure we deal with that as best we can and actually just enjoy it and smile about what we're experiencing, how lucky we are to be in a position to play in this game."

The contest should also surpass the biggest crowd to have attended a women's cricket match in 1997 for the one-day World Cup final between Australia and India in Calcutta.

Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur said that match 23 years ago was a defining moment for cricket in her country.

"To be honest, at that time, I didn't know there was women's cricket," said Kaur, who was aged eight in 1997.

"I heard a lot of stories from my seniors about those great moments."

The highest cricket crowd at the MCG was 93,013 for the 2015 men's World Cup final between Australia and New Zealand.

