AAP Other sport

Redbacks fight to survive Vics Shield game

By AAP Newswire

South Australia's Sheffield Shield campaign is in danger of coming to a premature end after a disastrous middle session with the bat on day two against holders Victoria at Adelaide Oval.

Needing a win to keep their hopes of a spot in this month's final alive, the Redbacks suffered a middle-order collapse to be dismissed for 214 and concede a first-innings deficit of 78 runs.

Victoria turned the screws further during the final session to reach 1-55 for a lead of 133 at the midway point of the contest.

Chasing a third victory in succession after a winless opening half of the season, the Vics can potentially move into second with one round remaining.

South Australia lost 5-39 after lunch to throw away the good work of Jake Weatherald at the top of the order.

The Redbacks' opener posted 67 as the home side advanced to 2-101 at one stage.

However, after former Test quick Peter Siddle (3-27) claimed the first two wickets, Andrew Fekete (3-57) and part-time spinner Matt Short (2-23) facilitated a costly collapse.

Some hitting down the order from Joe Mennie (34) and Daniel Worrall (24) in the final three partnerships added 74 runs to help avoid a potentially unbridgeable deficit.

SA seamer Wes Agar gave the home side a boost late in the day by trapping Ashes Test opener Marcus Harris lbw for 33.

Runaway leaders NSW are all but assured of a spot in the Shield final, with the five other states all still in contention heading into this weekend's second-last round.

