Resilient Gardner backed for final

It was just two months after a neuropsychologist asked her if she wanted to continue playing cricket that Ashleigh Gardner produced one of the performances of her life.

And it's because of that resilient, hard-hitting approach in big games that Gardner's teammates are backing her to do it again in Sunday's Twenty20 World Cup final against India.

It was in September 2018, and after her fourth concussion in 20 months, that Garnder was told to see a professional.

"I got made to go a neuropsychologist," Gardner told AAP.

"It was quite a confronting thing because she said to me do you want to keep playing and things like that.

"I thought she was pretty silly asking me that because I was only 21 at the time.

"And I was always going to say yes because I love the game.

"I wanted to keep doing it and she reassured me that what I was doing was okay."

The blow that prompted the meeting came in an intra-squad game.

But it came after one of the world's most explosive bats had already missed an Ashes match and two WBBL fixtures for the Sydney Sixers the previous summer.

An MRI on her brain was conducted before she was given the all clear.

"They basically just wanted to rule out any bleeding on the brain just to make sure it wasn't a thing," Gardner continued.

"I'm glad that my mum was there because it was quite confronting to go there, especially if I was to go and do it myself.

"Thankfully I haven't had too many bad concussions, they have just been small ones which can equate to a big one if you do get hit in the wrong place."

Gardner missed some cricket but returned well before the 2018 Twenty20 World Cup, ultimately starring as player of the final in Australia's win with 3-22 and 33no against England.

Another concussion scare came before this World Cup when Gardner was hit in the back of the neck while bowling in the nets, before it proved to be whiplash.

"Thankfully it didn't get me in the head, because I don't know where I would be to be honest," Gardner admitted.

On the field in this tournament, the right-hander has been dangerous with three starts but hasn't yet exploded.

But her showing in the 2018 final - as well as a 93 from 57 balls against India last month in Melbourne - shows how much of a match winner she can be on Sunday.

"We saw a couple of years in big games she is able to produce," captain Meg Lanning said.

"She has been hitting the ball well in the nets and at times in games, but just hasn't produced at times.

"That's the nature of T20 cricket and the role she plays as well, being so explosive and taking the game on.

"I'm looking forward to Ash playing well."