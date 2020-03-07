NSW face uphill Shield battle v Tasmania

NSW's middle order will face a tough examination on Sunday, with Tasmania taking the honours on day two of their Sheffield Shield match in Hobart.

The table-topping Blues were 3-105 in their second innings at stumps on Saturday, an overall lead of just 30 runs.

The Tigers claimed the big scalp of Kurtis Patterson (48) late in the day to swing momentum in their favour.

Patterson was cruising but gave away his wicket when he flicked Gabe Bell to Sam Rainbird at mid-wicket.

Daniel Solway (36) and Matthew Gilkes (three) battled to the close of play.

Tigers quick Nathan Ellis made an early breakthrough, trapping Nick Larkin lbw for a fourth-ball duck to leave the Blues at 1-6.

In a blistering start to his first-class career, Ellis has 16 Shield wickets since making his debut last week.

He took 6-43 in the first innings, coming off 6-86 in Tasmania's upset win over Western Australia.

Earlier, the Tigers were all out for 270 at tea after rookie Charlie Wakim top-scored with 78.

Wakim put on 99 runs with Ben McDermott in the first session but was out cutting Jack Edwards (2-42) to point in what was a loose shot in the second over after lunch.

Beau Webster managed some dogged partnerships with the tail and was the last batsman out for 48.

Test skipper Tim Paine was trapped lbw for 18 off the bowling of Trent Copeland, while NSW quick Sean Abbott finished the best for the Blues with 4-52.

Last-placed Tasmania are a mathematical chance of making the top two but must win this match and have other results fall their way.