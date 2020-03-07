AAP Other sport

Windies seal T20 series sweep of Sri Lanka

By AAP Newswire

West Indies' batsman Andre Russell. - AAP

1 of 1

Andre Russell smashed six sixes in an unbeaten 40 off just 14 deliveries to lead West Indies to a seven-wicket win over Sri Lanka in the second Twenty20 and a 2-0 series sweep on Friday.

West Indies captain Keiron Pollard won the toss and elected to bowl and Sri Lanka responded with 6-155 in 20 overs. Dasun Shanaka top scored with 31 runs while spin bowler Fabien Allan took two wickets for the West Indies.

West Indies reached a winning 3-158 with three overs to spare.

Russell was named the player of the match and series.

Brandon King scored 43 off 21 balls including consecutive sixes off Lasith Malinga and six boundaries.

Shimron Hetmyer anchored the innings with 43 not out from 42 balls, watching Russell's fireworks from the other end.

Sri Lanka lost two players to injuries during the match, including strike legspinner Wanindu Hasaranga.

Without him, they failed to get the early wickets needed to put the West Indies, who won the first match by 25 runs, under pressure.

Latest articles

News

Flood of protest over drainage

RESIDENTS could be left in deep water – literally – after Campaspe Shire council declined to discuss the controversial South Boundary Rd drainage scheme at its July meeting. Instead councillors opted to leave the paperwork on the table until...

Lachlan Durling
News

Georgina’s damaged in blaze

A fire in the early hours of Sunday morning has caused damage to popular Benalla eatery Georgina’s Restaurant on Bridge St. Investigators, who were only able to enter the building about 9am Sunday morning after the it was confirmed to be safe...

Benalla Ensign
World News

Zuckerberg resists efforts for regulation

Facebook chief executive Mark Zuckerberg has been able to resist committing to regulation of the social network, at a testimony to the US Congress.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

Other sport

Hard-hitting T20 Aussies hope for no rain

Australia are taking confidence from the SCG’s Big Bash final drainage and their hard-hitting top-order if rain disrupts the Twenty20 World Cup semi-final.

AAP Newswire
Other sport

Worrall, Mennie do damage for SA in Shield

Daniel Worrall and Joe Mennie have taken four wickets apiece as South Australia dismissed Victoria for 292 at stumps on day one in the Sheffield Shield.

AAP Newswire
Other sport

Ellis fires for Tassie in Sheffield Shield

Nathan Ellis has taken six scalps for the second time in two Sheffield Shield matches for Tasmania on a bowler-dominated opening day against NSW in Hobart.

AAP Newswire