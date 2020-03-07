Windies seal T20 series sweep of Sri Lanka

5370537724001

Andre Russell smashed six sixes in an unbeaten 40 off just 14 deliveries to lead West Indies to a seven-wicket win over Sri Lanka in the second Twenty20 and a 2-0 series sweep on Friday.

West Indies captain Keiron Pollard won the toss and elected to bowl and Sri Lanka responded with 6-155 in 20 overs. Dasun Shanaka top scored with 31 runs while spin bowler Fabien Allan took two wickets for the West Indies.