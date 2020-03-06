Honours even after opening day at the WACA

Western Australia have clawed their way to a first innings total of 277 following a batting collapse that saw them slump from 1-110 at the WACA ground.

With a green-looking deck and overcast conditions, Queensland skipper Usman Khawaja had little trouble deciding to bowl first.

The hosts looked well on top before losing 7-75 to be in desperate trouble at 8-185 with Michael Neser claiming 4-79 for the Bulls.

But Josh Nicholas (44) and David Moody (31no) put on 68 for the last wicket to help theiir side to a respectable total.

Queensland faced three overs before stumps and are 0-11 with Bryce Street Joe Burns both not out two.

Sam Whiteman top scored for WA with 51 having been moved to be the opening spot after Cameron Bancroft was dropped, but he was especially happy of the last wicket pair.

"Moods and Josh Nicholas at the end there probably got us out of a little bit of trouble, but it was a pretty even day to be fair," said Whiteman.

"Losing the toss and being stuck on a greenish wicket, you'd probably take 270 at the start of the day but time will tell tomorrow.

"Now I'm looking forward to seeing Josh Nicholas bowl. He swings it both ways and I think he's an exciting bowler who has done well over club cricket and Second XI for five or six years.

"It's been a long time between games for him so that knock might settle his nerves down tomorrow and for him, he bowls his best when he's relaxed so hopefully he'll have another good day."

Having been sent into bat, WA lost opener Jake Carder (26) to a poor shot early but Shaun Marsh then joined Sam Whiteman for an impressive 76-run stand.

Marsh looked scratchy early coming off three successive ducks, but then found some form either side of lunch. His knock of 41 ended as he was attempting to leave a ball off Jack Wildermuth to edge it behind.

That sparked a collapse for the home side with Marcus Stoinis making just six and then Whiteman fell for 51.