AAP Other sport

Victoria make promising Shield start

By AAP Newswire

Marcus Harris of the Bushrangers - AAP

1 of 1

Victoria's top order have toughed their way to 1-58 at lunch on the opening morning of their crucial Sheffield Shield match against South Australia in Adelaide.

Opener Marcus Harris is unbeaten on 33 alongside Nic Maddinson (eight) after the Redbacks won the toss and elected to bowl on Friday.

Harris has blunted the new ball in the watchful 93-ball knock.

Fellow opener Travis Dean battled with him for the majority of the session but was caught behind for 17 off quick Wes Agar (1-13) about half an hour before the break.

Victoria beat Queensland last week to breath life into their finals hopes and are three competition points behind the second-placed Bulls with two matches to play.

They've made several changes to a winning side, including wicketkeeper Sam Harper and Andrew Fekete and the return of Harris and Maddinson from Australia A duty.

South Australia have included paceman Daniel Worrall at the expense of young leg spinner Lloyd Pope, while Jake Lehmann also earned a recall.

Latest articles

National

Fatal driver was ‘double the speed limit’

A Sydney driver who crashed and killed a boy had been travelling at double the 100km/h speed limit, experts have told a judge.

AAP Newswire
National

Man avoids adult jail for pedophile attack

A Victorian man who sought vigilante justice against a pedophile has been sentenced to nine months in youth detention.

AAP Newswire
National

Qld appeals pedophile Free’s sentence

The Queensland government has appealed the prison sentence given to a man who took a little girl from a Kmart store and sexually assaulted her.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

Other sport

Hard-hitting T20 Aussies hope for no rain

Australia are taking confidence from the SCG’s Big Bash final drainage and their hard-hitting top-order if rain disrupts the Twenty20 World Cup semi-final.

AAP Newswire
Other sport

NZ crush India to sweep Test series

New Zealand have defeated India by seven wickets on day three of the second cricket Test at Hagley Oval to seal a series clean sweep.

AAP Newswire
Other sport

South Africa win sets T20 World Cup record

South Africa posted the highest total ever recorded at a women’s T20 World Cup as they thrashed minnows Thailand by 113 runs in Canberra on Friday.

AAP Newswire