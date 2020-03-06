AAP Other sport

Moises Henriques late scratching in Shield

By AAP Newswire

Moises Henriques of the Blues bats - AAP

1 of 1

Back spasms have kept NSW allrounder Moises Henriques out of his side's Sheffield Shield match against Tasmania in Hobart.

The top-of-the-table Blues reached 2-84 at lunch on Friday after losing the toss and being sent in on the opening morning of play.

Henriques, who didn't bowl in last week's Australia A match because of a bulging disc in his back, was a late scratching.

He had recently expressed a desire to pick up the ball and push his case for a Test tour berth when Australia play Bangladesh mid-year.

NSW physio Keiran Thoms said Henriques' back flared in the hours before the game.

"He trained well earlier in the week and we were excited with the prospect of him returning as a bowling option for the side," Thoms said.

"He'll return to Sydney to continue his rehabilitation, however we're confident he'll make a quick recovery."

Tigers quick Gabe Bell (2-24) took both opening session scalps, including Kurtis Patterson (13) who was coming off an unbeaten 94 for Australia A.

Bell also had opener Daniel Hughes (10) edging in the first half hour.

Nick Larkin has weathered the four-pronged pace attack to be unbeaten on 40 alongside Daniel Solway (17 not out).

The last-placed Tigers have injury issues of their own, with paceman Jackson Bird sidelined due to a foot problem picked up in the Australia A game.

Latest articles

National

Fatal driver was ‘double the speed limit’

A Sydney driver who crashed and killed a boy had been travelling at double the 100km/h speed limit, experts have told a judge.

AAP Newswire
National

Man avoids adult jail for pedophile attack

A Victorian man who sought vigilante justice against a pedophile has been sentenced to nine months in youth detention.

AAP Newswire
National

Qld appeals pedophile Free’s sentence

The Queensland government has appealed the prison sentence given to a man who took a little girl from a Kmart store and sexually assaulted her.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

Other sport

Hard-hitting T20 Aussies hope for no rain

Australia are taking confidence from the SCG’s Big Bash final drainage and their hard-hitting top-order if rain disrupts the Twenty20 World Cup semi-final.

AAP Newswire
Other sport

NZ crush India to sweep Test series

New Zealand have defeated India by seven wickets on day three of the second cricket Test at Hagley Oval to seal a series clean sweep.

AAP Newswire
Other sport

South Africa win sets T20 World Cup record

South Africa posted the highest total ever recorded at a women’s T20 World Cup as they thrashed minnows Thailand by 113 runs in Canberra on Friday.

AAP Newswire