No retirement date in mind for Paine

Australia Test captain Tim Paine says he has no end date in mind despite a lot of people telling him when he should retire.

Paine, 35, is thought to be keen to lead Australia to the inaugural world Test championship final at Lord's midway through next year.

Australia coach Justin Langer has backed Paine to do so but but former captain Michael Clarke has suggested Paine could retire after the home series against India next summer.

Clarke believes Pat Cummins should be Australia's next cricket captain across all formats, while Steve Smith will also be free to captain Australia again at the end of March after the two-year anniversary of the 'sandpapergate' ball-tampering saga passes.

Regardless, Paine said he has not decided when he will pull up stumps.

"I've had a lot of people telling me when I should finish," Paine told RSN.

"I haven't got any date in mind. Whether that's short term or long term, I haven't got an end date.

"I'm absolutely loving the job that I've got at the moment.

"I'm enjoying playing Test cricket, I'm enjoying the challenge of it...

"As long as that continues, then I'll stick at it.

"Physically, I'm probably in much better shape than most 35-year-olds."

Paine has enjoyed a break from the national team set-up since Australia's dominant series win over New Zealand in January and said he has benefited from that.

"I think having some time out of the game has put me in a better sort of mental state," he said.

"I feel fantastic. I'm loving what I'm doing.

"I'll keep doing it series by series at the moment and we'll see what happens."

