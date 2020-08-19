If the grass is greener on the other side, maybe they use more manure then you do | Word Girl

SANDY LLOYD IS HOLIDAYING AT HOME. AGAIN.

The full force of ‘us and them’ hit me like a wet face mask this week.

It was the first family Zoom catch-up since Melbourne entered DEFCON 4, and the stark difference between the two Victorian zones and Sydney made for some sobering viewing.

There were the Melbourne family members, all under curfew and only allowed to leave the house once a day.

My son had to get an essential worker permit to allow him to travel to his casual job at Monash University helping to run the online lectures for students learning remotely.

They all have mask wearing and solitary grocery shopping down to a fine art.

Next came we regionals — restricted and mask-wearing, but allowed to drive further than 5 km and go to McDonald’s after 8 pm. Melbourne folk can only dream of such luxuries.

Last was the Sydney mob, the members of which are having a fine old time leading (almost) normal lives.

And they weren’t shy about telling us how busy they’d been — out at restaurants with friends, having visitors to the house, going on bushwalks, attending school.

By this point, the Victorians were salivating at all that NSW freedom.

Then came the body blow — they were going on holidays.

Holidays.

Not just in their backyard or living room, but actual drive-their-car-for-hours-to-another-place holidays.

To a beach at Ballina, not far south of Byron Bay.

I almost wept.

Because as of this weekend, I am embarking on my second round of holidays for 2020 stuck at home.

After my failed cruise adventure in April, I booked three weeks of leave for August-September instead, confident I could at least head north to a beach and sunshine in good old Oz, even if leaving the country was out of the question.

Surely by then we’ll be okay, my April self had reasonably thought.

I wasn’t being overly ambitious; just a short break on the Sunshine Coast. I was still scared of COVID-19 on planes, so planned to drive.

And for a while there, it looked like it might happen. I allowed myself the faintest glimmer of hope. I started looking at accommodation. I imagined eating at my favourite cafes, walking along an empty beach.

Then Queensland got twitchy and didn’t reopen its borders to Victorians when we thought it would.

No problem — I’m happy on a beach in northern NSW. I love that area around Kingscliff. That’s where I’ll go. More accommodation searches followed. More happy imaginings.

Then coronavirus cases started to grow in Melbourne again, and NSW said stay away you bad southerners.

Okay, I said through gritted teeth. A cold beach in Victoria is better than no beach. I’ll help our state’s economy and spend my tourist dollar here.

But now Melbourne’s second wave has washed away all possibilities of travel, so I’m holidaying at home. Again.

And until I knew about my brother’s beach holiday plans, I had come to terms with the idea.

I had resolved to stop yearning for what I couldn’t have and instead embrace what I did have — a safe home that I could spend some time nurturing while it nurtured me.

I have plans to spend some of my holiday savings on some jobs around the house I’d been avoiding in favour of travelling. Plus a good dose of spring cleaning. All designed to brighten up my home and lift my spirits.

I also plan to binge-read my way through a pile of books and binge-watch a growing list of must-see programs on various streaming platforms.

I had actually stopped longing to be somewhere else and was looking forward to being at home.

Even though I’ve been home all this time working, my new mindset was allowing me to relish the idea of being home with no responsibilities or deadlines apart from those I chose for myself.

It was liberating.

Then came the family Zoom.

With the first round of Zoom calls, we were all dealing with the same restrictions and issues — whether we were in Melbourne, Sydney or Shepparton.

Now we’re on different planets.

The only thing that cheered me up about the Sydney folk going on holidays was that they were miserable because their original destination — Far North Queensland — was now as out of reach for them as it was for us after Annastacia shut her border to NSW as well.

Ha, I thought, sucks to be you.

Made me feel better for a minute or so, anyway.

I AM WATCHING

A Star Trek movie marathon. I’m a sucker for a themed marathon on TV, even if I’ve seen the movies plenty of times before or can access them via streaming or the old DVD box set any time I want to.

There’s something about a TV programmer taking the trouble to schedule a whole series across multiple weeks — in Star Trek’s case, 10 Sunday nights on SBS Viceland — that makes me want to support their efforts.

It’s up against the five Die Hard movies in a row, which was also a tempting offer, but Star Trek started first. Sorry Bruce Willis — I’ll catch you next time.

I AM READING

Animal stories. Specifically, animals that are helping with coronavirus. I don’t mean the pets we’re all relying on for our emotional wellbeing during lockdowns.

These stories are about animals contributing to our understanding of COVID-19. For example, scientists are studying the special antibodies that alpacas, camels and llamas have in their immune system in their search for a vaccine.

Then there are the dogs being trained to sniff out coronavirus. They can already be trained to find drugs at airports and cancer or an impending epileptic seizure in humans, so why not this?

I AM GLAD

A little bit of the magic of agricultural shows is still around, despite all shows being cancelled this spring.

The ubiquitous showbag has gone online, with top showbag producers offering home delivery of their most popular bags — from good old Bertie Beetle and Freddo, to Harry Potter and Hot Wheels.

It’s not the same as the thrill of going to the show and choosing your bag from the dazzling display — and going on a ride and eating fairy floss and seeing the cows being judged — but it’s still something. And a welcome distraction for parents and kids stuck at home.

I AM LISTENING

To Midnight Oil’s new song, Gadigal Land. It’s the iconic Aussie band’s first new song in 18 years and has all the rocking at injustice we would expect.

It features four indigenous singers harmonising with frontman Peter Garrett and tells the story of Europeans arriving in Sydney Harbour in 1788.

(The Gadigal are the traditional owners of the Sydney CBD, and the Yorta Yorta get a mention as well.) I’m an Oils fan from way back — 1982’s 10 to 1 has pride of place in my vinyl collection as one of my favourite albums ever.

Turns out age shall not weary the Oils’ anger (Garrett is 67).