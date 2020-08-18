This could be the time to overhaul licensing | Letters to the editor

Alan English,

Shepparton

Some sympathy can be given to those needing a licence to drive.

The time has come when an overhaul of licensing could be made.

Traffic at the moment may be lighter than usual, however in the past traffic on our roads can be busy and even chaotic.

Traffic in the metropolitan region can be congested and requires an experienced driver to negotiate at the best of times. It is no place for the young driver without much experience.

It is time, in applying for a licence, that a justifiable reason be given for needing to drive.

Within the city boundaries a bicycle is sufficient transport for most younger people.

Walking to work, too, is healthy exercise.

The greater the demand for public transport beyond our city, the more we can hope will be provided.