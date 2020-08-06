OPINION: Homelessness could happen to anyone - it could happen to you

I never once imagined that I could be homeless.

I never imagined questioning where I would sleep at night, how I would stay warm or whether I would even have a roof over my head.

I never paused and considered that I’m one of the lucky ones because I have a home.

Not until this week.

Spending time with Jayme McCrae and Scott Dalfonso has opened my eyes to the heartbreaking reality of Shepparton's homelessness crisis.

These are more than just alarming numbers — these are people just like you and me.

So often when we think of homelessness, we imagine anyone but ourselves.

The thing is, people like Scott and Jayme did the same — they never dreamed this fate would befall them.

But, tragically, it has. Because while homelessness destroys and devastates, it doesn’t discriminate. It could happen to anyone.

Take a look at the key contributors. There are the usual suspects, such as crime and substance abuse. Experiencing homelessness as a child can also heighten the likelihood; a vicious cycle from which it’s challenging — and can feel nigh on impossible — to exit.

Then there are other root causes, many of which we, or someone we love, will have experienced. Birth of a first child, mental illness, a relationship breakdown, retirement or a redundancy can increase risk. So can poverty, trauma and social exclusion such as racial discrimination.

Then there are structural issues, such as insufficient housing stock — and you need look no further than Shepparton, where the real estate market is picked almost clean.

Then, throw in a pandemic for good measure.

The combination of a brittle economy, widespread job losses, relationship breakdowns due to stress and increased mental illness due to social isolation and uncertainty has formed a toxic cocktail. It’s a perfect storm for homelessness.

And we’re all experiencing it.

When we think of homelessness, we often imagine someone who's messed up — someone who "asked for it" due to their own poor choices.

As young Jayme McCrae said, "We think: ‘What did they do wrong?'”

But Jayme and Scott are just like you and me — they dream, they love, they have hobbies and passions and, above all, they want to belong.

And they deserve a home.

In 2019-20, BeyondHousing assisted 11.6 per cent more households experiencing homelessness than the previous year. That’s 132 more local families and individuals plunged suddenly into fear and uncertainty, often due to issues out of their control. Men, women and children, stripped of the basic human right of having a place to call their own.

And, alarmingly, that number is only predicted to rise.

BeyondHousing is calling desperately for 2900 social housing homes to be built in Shepparton to keep up with rising demand.

It’s about time someone answered.

This crisis isn't someone else’s problem, it's here and now. It's on our doorstep.

And it could happen to anyone.