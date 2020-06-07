Letter to Editor: Thought provoking article

Pam Barlow

Shepparton

Thank you to the editor for a great local paper.

I have been especially impressed during this pandemic by the good news stories of citizens that have been written and the thought-provoking articles.

Today's article by Alex Mitchell, "Powerful, poignant protests", deserves a medal.

To be able to write such a powerful, true article in today's turmoil is so meaningful.

Sincere thanks to Alex and to you for allowing it to be printed.



