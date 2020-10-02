Violet Town Market stallholders hope for November return

On the second Saturday of the month, Tulip street in Violet Town is usually filled with bustling stalls selling wares, produce and treats - in rain, hail or shine.

But COVID-19 and the summer bushfires have put a shuddering halt to the long-standing Violet Town market.

The event was cancelled this month for the eighth time this year.

Violet Town Market Committee chairperson Kate Atkin said the market was working towards reopening in November or December, in the hope to return by Christmas.

But it would not look the same as previous years.

“When we reopen, it’ll be a small market initially because of requirements regarding spacing and people,” Ms Atkin said.

“And we don’t want people from all over the state - certainly in the early days.”

She said the market would start at about half of its capacity and slowly add more stalls as Victoria’s restrictions eased.

Though the town understood the necessity for the closure, she said the cancellations had a “huge” impact on finances.

“The Violet Town market would bring a few thousand dollars every month to the community,” she said.

“Many community groups have had a lot less money to play around with.”

The one positive was the layoff period had granted a quiet period for the committee to revamp the market and its layout.

“This is probably the first chance in its 40 years of operation that it’s actually had time to stop and do a big review about the direction we’re going in,” Ms Atkin said.

Stallholders are looking forward to returning to the market when health and safety permits.

Look What Mum Made stallholder Maria Moore had seen a “substantial dent” in her income since the market shut earlier this year.





But the closure had also forced her to innovate, and find other ways to sell her homemade gluten-free products.



“My plan was always to try and sell online at some point and the closure of the market forced me to explore this option sooner,” she said.



“I am one of the lucky business owners who has been able to continue working and delivering throughout the restrictions.”



Despite her successes this year, Ms Moore is hoping the Violet Town market can reopen in November with COVID-19 safety measures in place.



“The Violet Town Market brings so many people to the area each month, which is amazing for the local community,” she said.



Ms Moore said she had spoken to people who had travelled for hours to visit the market, and loved the opportunity to meet customers in person and chat about her gluten free products.



“I know so many people are missing the market and it would be a great boost to . . . all the stallholders, if we could look forward to reconnecting with our customers soon,” she said.

Fairy Gardens Homemade Craft’s stall-holder Maureen Bathman has been getting by selling her wares in a small homemade goods shop in Murchison.

But she could not wait to return to the ritual of the market.

“l love the Violet Town market, it is a very happy positive market,” Ms Bathman said.

She had been working hard making kids bucket hats and bags, getting stock ready in expectation for a return, and was “very disappointed” the Violet Town market had been cancelled for October.

“But I understand that’s how it is,” she said.

“We just need to hold a bit longer.”

Jenny Jams and Pickles co-owner Jenny Micheli hadn’t sold at a market anywhere since the virus hit.

For Mrs Micheli, the business is personal.

Her mother was a cook, and made preserves when her and her siblings were children.

But Mrs Micheli and her husband, John Storey are in a high-risk category, and have been reluctant to risk exposure to COVID-19.

“To try and avoid a third wave we have to be very careful right now,” she said.

“Everyone’s had to stay safe, and the committee has understood that and been patient.”

For now, they’d been “plodding along”.

“We’re still selling a few bits and pieces locally from the door, the odd jar of jam,” she said.

They’ve also been selling some products at the Olive Shop and General Store in Milawa, and keeping busy making and bottling relish.

Though “quite a few thousand” down on takings this year, unlike other industries, this year’s jams and pickles could be preserved and sold in later seasons.

But she was concerned the hiatus had prevented the market from supporting their community.

“What we do is a hobby, it’s not as if we rely on our income but it enables us to have a better holiday than we would otherwise,” she said.

“It’s our social life as well, weekends are more watching telly and doing puzzles than I’ve ever done in my life.

“But at the end of the day, we’re all in it together and we’re suffering together.”

Mrs Micheli is hoping to get back to the Violet Town market come November.

“It’ll just be nice to see our fellow stallholders,” she said.

“And it keeps us off the streets,” her husband, Mr Storey laughed.

Barry ‘Bazza’ Fraser has sold his handcrafted wooden whirlygigs, antiques and toys at the Violet Town market for the past seven years.

Heading to the market each month had been more of a hobby than an income, but one he’d “certainly missed” this year.

“You know if I don't make any sales I moan and groan and carry on, but I'm back again next month,” he said.

Since 2014, Mr Fraser has been at the same stall every month - number M99.

He hopes to be back in his old spot soon enough.

“I miss the friendliness of the other stall-holders, and the banter with the public,” he said.

“I just love it.”