Minions bringing smiles to Tatura

By Caitlin Cassidy

Children struggling with boredom on school holidays needn't brood a moment longer.

There's a new attraction in Tatura, and it comes in the form of grinning yellow henchmen.

Tatura resident Lynton Close has constructed five life-sized minion statues for kids and adults alike to enjoy.

The minions, stationed outside his home on Murton road, have been providing joy for locals and travellers passing through town.

Mr Close said the statues, made from recycled materials including barbed wire and old cyclinders, took about two weeks to weld and paint.

“My hobby is going to clearance sales and picking up stuff, so I had a bit of stuff in the yard,” he said.

“I decided to do this to cheer up the place a little bit, and give the kids something to look at.

“If it gives a bit of a smile to some people's faces, then that's great I think.”

The minions have already been a hit.

Chloe Kelly and her family had only just moved to Tatura when the minions arrived in town.

Mrs Kelly and her children spotted the "amazing minions" while out on a drive, and had been visiting them ever since.

"We now drive past frequently to stop and let our kids wave to them,” she said.

"They always ask us to go and see the minions, and you can’t miss the amazing minion letterbox on the way."

It's not just kids loving the display.

Tatura resident John Maher is also besotted with the sculptures.

“I admire the talent and imagination of what people can turn preloved items into,” Mr Maher said.

“And I am a bit of a minions fan.”

Mr Close's next projects are a Ned Kelly mailbox and some farm art, which he plans to put up for sale.

