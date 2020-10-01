Vehicle rolls onto side following Shepparton collision

Footage has emerged of a two vehicle collision in Shepparton which saw one vehicle collide with a fence and roll onto its side.

The two vehicles, a blue Holden and a white Ford falcon, collided on Doyles Rd in Shepparton at around 1.15pm on Friday, September 25.

Police confirmed both vehicles entered Doyle’s Rd from the intersection of New Dookie Rd.

As the vehicles merge from dual lanes into a single lane neither vehicle slowed down and they can be seen colliding at high speed.

CCTV footage from a nearby business shows the blue Holden colliding with a fence and rolling onto its side.

Police confirmed the driver of the white Ford did not remain at the scene to render assistance.

The driver of the blue Holden is cooperating with police.

Police are seeking public assistance to locate the driver of the now damaged white Ford falcon.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Shepparton Police Station on 58 205 777.

Alternatively an anonymous report can be made via Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or via www.crimestoppers.com.au