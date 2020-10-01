News

Vehicle rolls onto side following Shepparton collision

By Shepparton News

1 of 1

Footage has emerged of a two vehicle collision in Shepparton which saw one vehicle collide with a fence and roll onto its side. 

The two vehicles, a blue Holden and a white Ford falcon, collided on Doyles Rd in Shepparton at around 1.15pm on Friday, September 25.

Police confirmed both vehicles entered Doyle’s Rd from the intersection of New Dookie Rd.

As the vehicles merge from dual lanes into a single lane neither vehicle slowed down and they can be seen colliding at high speed.

CCTV footage from a nearby business shows the blue Holden colliding with a fence and rolling onto its side.

Police confirmed the driver of the white Ford did not remain at the scene to render assistance.

The driver of the blue Holden is cooperating with police.

Police are seeking public assistance to locate the driver of the now damaged white Ford falcon.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Shepparton Police Station on 58 205 777.

Alternatively an anonymous report can be made via Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or via www.crimestoppers.com.au

Latest articles

News

Man sentenced after dangerous driving pursuits through Shepparton

A magistrate has condemned the actions of a learner driver who pleaded guilty to 27 charges stemming from a number of dangerous driving pursuits through Shepparton. Troy Joachim, 24, faced Shepparton Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday where he was...

Liz Mellino
News

Shepparton’s Monga at the top of the world

We might complain about pandemic lockdowns, but imagine living in Russia’s polar north where six-month weather-driven lockdowns are a way of life. John Lewis talked to Shepparton musician Monga Mukasa about his visit to a town beyond the arctic circle.

John Lewis
News

Shepparton East CFA volunteer and son, 8, climbing stairs for mental health

For Shepparton East volunteer firefighter Emily Marsland and her son Brian, 8, every step they take these days counts.

Liz Mellino

MOST POPULAR

News

Man injured in farm accident

A man has been airlifted to hospital with non-life threatening injuries following an accident on a Shepparton East farm.

Shepparton News
News

POW camp up for sale

About 4000 people were kept as prisoners of war at the camp after it was built in 1941. They included Japanese POWs from the Cowra breakout in 1944 and from the German auxiliary cruiser Kormoran, which sunk the Australian ship HMAS Sydney

James Bennett
Virus updates

Shepparton’s reopening fate now tied to Melbourne’s, as face masks remain mandatory

Shepparton’s reopening fate is now tied to Melbourne’s, with regional Victoria required to wait for statewide COVID-19 case numbers to drop before restrictions can ease further.

Charmayne Allison