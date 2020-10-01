Shepparton teen on national bridge team

While a lot of young blokes get fired up by footy or cricket, for former Shepparton student Sebastian Wright there's nothing like a good game of bridge to get the competitive juices flowing.

Mr Wright, 19, was selected for the National Youth Team earlier this year and has already played online against teams from England, Ireland and New Zealand.

He took up the game as a Wanganui Park Secondary College student after meeting Shepparton Bridge Club secretary Derek Poulton at a community event two years ago.

“As a family we play a lot of card games and board games, so for me it was just another game I could learn,” Mr Wright said.

Mr Poulton said his protege was a champion in the making.

“He's quite an aggressive player and he has a real grasp of bidding. He's got a lot of potential,” he said.

Bridge is a trick-taking card game using a standard 52-card deck, played by four players competing in partnerships.

“It's like a maths game played in two halves,” Mr Wright said.

“You take a deck of cards and deal it four ways. The first half of the game is you and your partner trying to guess how many “tricks” you’ll make with or without a ‘trump’ suit. Opponents also try to communicate between themselves in what’s called an ‘auction'. The second half is either trying to make your tricks or stop the opponents making theirs,” he said.

Mr Poulton said bridge was played at international level governed by the World Bridge Federation and was one of three "mind" sports played at the Olympic Games along with chess and Go.

Mr Wright is studying at La Trobe University Bendigo campus for a Bachelor of Secondary Education specialising in maths and science.

He said while bridge was often considered an older person's game, there were plenty of challenges for younger people.

''It’s a combination for me between using maths, strategy and deduction to figure out the puzzle of how to make your ‘contract’ for each board,” he said.

“I wish a lot more youth would just give it a go, because until you start playing you don’t really know what you’re missing out on.”